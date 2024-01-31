A close look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s look and style after leaving the Savoy Theater in London last week.

Sarah Jessica Parker was seen keeping the glitz and glamour to a minimum while enjoying a night out in London.

Spotting celebrities without makeup can be a rare public sighting, but Jessica Parker was proof of how less can be more when it comes to looks.

The Sex and the City actor went all natural during her trip to London’s Savoy Theatre. The only facial accessories she wore were large, round glasses and a pair of nugget-sized silver earrings. She wore her hair down around her neck like a shirt collar, and applied just enough gloss to make her lips sparkle.

Her get-up was both modest and practical for the current weather. Jessica Parker looked cozy inside of a thick black coat that adapted well to her figure. It came with three disc-like buttons and a zipper for double the comfort and warmth.

Two square pockets offered Jessica Parker more slots to carry her belongings in. It seemed she needed as many options as possible for her luggage, as she was also seen wearing a vibrant green handbag and backpack for her travels.

The green handbag came with a black strap that could’ve easily been confused as a part of her coat. Jessica Parker opted to leave her coat open, making it easier to see the rest of her sky-blue stylish jeans.

The pair of black boots she wore clicked with the rest of her wardrobe, adding the finishing touches to a very organic look.

Jessica Parker could’ve easily blended in with the fans she interacted with. At the same time, she demonstrated that Hollywood make-up wasn’t needed to look like a star.