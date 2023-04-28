Aerosmith Teases Farewell Tour Following Steven Tyler Health Issues and Sexual Assault Allegations

Aerosmith have plans to go on tour beginning Sept. 2023, and thanks to some mysterious marketing surrounding the band with the words “Peace Out,” fans are thinking it could be their last.

In addition to the “Peace Out” banners that have popped up at venues like the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and the TD Garden in Boston, there’s also a countdown clock that’s now on the band’s website counting down to May 1, 10 a.m. ET.

When guitarist Joe Perry told New York’s 102.3 WBAB that Aerosmith was going on tour in the fall, there was no mention of it being a final farewell.

“I don’t know if I’m not supposed to announce it or not, but we are gonna announce the tour, and it’s gonna start in September and will go into next year,” said Perry. “And being one of the guys who votes on this kind of thing, it looks like we’re gonna do it.”

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry | Emma McIntyre/GettyImages

In a recent interview with Detroit’s WRIF, Perry gave an update on his bandmate, Steven Tyler.

“Steven’s doing great,” he said. “He’s doing 100% better. He had a lot of physical stuff going on that finally—he really needed to take some more time off, unfortunately.”

Aerosmith’s “Deuces Are Wild” Las Vegas residency was postponed when Tyler went to rehab.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” read the statement the band released at the time. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

The final 2022 shows were eventually canceled due to ongoing health problems.

Additionally, a little over three months ago, Julia Misley filed a lawsuit against Tyler for allegedly sexually abusing her in the 1970s. Earlier this month, Tyler denied all allegations.

Misley’s (whose last name was Holcomb at the time of the alleged assault) suit claims that Tyler convinced her mother to assign him legal guardianship of her when she was 16. She also says they were involved in a sexual relationship for three years. Her suit references Tyler’s memoir which writes about the time he “almost took a teen bride” and how her parents “signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state.” She also alleged that Tyler insisted she abort his child in 1975 when she was 17 and pregnant.

Tyler’s attorney Shawn Holley issued 24 affirmative defenses denying all allegations, as reported by Rolling Stone.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.