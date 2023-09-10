Each 'So You Think You Can Dance' contestant is considered by a panel of two to four permanent judges who have come and gone over 17 seasons.

So You Think You Can Dance premiered on Fox in July 2005. The reality TV dance competition was the brainchild of Simon Fuller and Nigel Lythgoe, producers of American Idol. Throughout its 17 seasons, fans of SYTYCD have watched hundreds of contestants cut a rug and leave it all out on the dance floor in hopes of being crowned “America’s favorite dancer” at the end of the competition.

The talent of each SYTYCD contestant is analyzed by a panel of two to four permanent judges. Guest judges also join the panel throughout the season, with the panel sometimes ballooning up to twice or more than its normal size for callback episodes or season finales. Let’s look at all of the permanent judges on So You Think You Can Dance over the years.

All of the permanent judges on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Longtime fans of SYTYCD have watched a number of judges come and go over the years. According to Fandom, there have been a total of 14 individuals to serve as permanent judges on the reality competition. Here’s a look at who these permanent judges are, which seasons they appeared in, and their occupations:

Nigel Lythgoe (Seasons 1–16): Television/Film Director and Producer

Mary Murphy (Seasons 3–6, 8–11, 14–16): Choreographer and Ballroom Dancer

Adam Shankman (Seasons 6 & 7): Film Director, Producer, Writer, Choreographer

Mia Michaels (Season 7): Choreographer

Paula Abdul (Seasons 12–13): Singer, Dancer, Actor, Choreographer

Jason Derulo (Seasons 12–13): Pop and R&B Singer/Songwriter

Maddie Ziegler (Season 13): Actor and Dancer

Vanessa Hudgens (Seasons 14–15): Actor and Singer

Stephen "tWitch" Boss (Seasons 15–17): Freestyle Hip Hop Dancer and Choreographer

Laurieann Gibson (Season 16): Choreographer, Dancer, Singer, Actor

Dominic "D-Trix" Sandoval (Season 16): YouTuber and Dancer

JoJo Siwa (Season 17): Dancer, Singer, Actor, YouTuber

Matthew Morrison (Season 17): Actor, Dancer, Singer

Leah Remini (Season 17): Actor

While there have been many stars to serve as permanent judges on the show, Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy have been the most consistent judges throughout the series. Of course, Lythgoe is the longest-serving permanent judge, appearing on 16 out of 17 seasons. Murphy is the second longest-serving permanent judge in SYTYCD history, appearing on a total of 11 seasons.

Which judges have left ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and why

Judges have come and gone during the last 17 seasons of SYTYCD. However, some judges chose to make their exits while others were forced out. According to Us Weekly, here’s what we know about which judges left on their own accord and which were fired:

Nigel Lythgoe (fired): seemingly let go after not being asked to return for Season 17

Mary Murphy (fired) : cut from the Season 17 panel of judges

Adam Shankman: left the show after Season 7 for unknown reasons

Mia Michaels: left after one season to seek other career opportunities

Paula Abdul: left the show after two seasons due to shooting conflicts with other work

Jason Derulo: left the show for unknown reasons

Maddie Ziegler: was a teenager at the time and only worked on Season 13, which featured artists who were also under 18 years old

Vanessa Hudgens: left the show due to other acting commitments

Stephen “tWitch” Boss: Never officially left as he served on the last season. He died in December 2022.

Laurieann Gibson ( fired , Season 16): was not asked to return for the post-COVID return.

, Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval ( fired , Season 16): was not asked to return post-COVID

, JoJo Siwa: never officially left, as she served in the last season

Matthew Morrison (fired): He was let go over alleged inappropriate texts sent to a contestant.

Leah Remini: never officially left, as she served in the last season. She also replaced Morrison after he was fired.

Out of the 14 permanent judges, a total of five were fired or not asked to return for an additional season. The five judges let go from SYTYCD include Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy, Laurieann Gibson, Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval, and Matthew Morrison.

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ 2023: Will the show be renewed for Season 18?

The first 16 seasons of SYTYCD were held every summer between 2005–19, with an extra fall season released between September and December 2009. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Season 17 from being recorded during the summer of 2020. This postponement led to Season 17 not airing until the summer of 2022.

Unfortunately, viewership fell significantly with the show’s post-COVID return in Season 17. Therefore, it’s unlikely that SYTYCD will be renewed for an 18th season anytime soon. However, according to IMDb, fans can still hold out hope; FOX has not officially canceled the series as of September 2023.