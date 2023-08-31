Fans of the reality dance competition say watching the 'So You Think You Can Dance' winners take it home each season is most exciting.

The summer staple So You Think You Can Dance has delighted viewers since its debut on Fox in 2005. Many talented young dancers have jumpstarted their careers on the reality TV show.

Seeing the winner who takes it all home is the most anticipated event of every season. Over the years, it’s been interesting to see what the winners accomplished. So, let’s talk about the So You Think You Can Dance winners and see who outdanced the rest and what they won.

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ winners

So, who won each season of the popular dance show? Here is a breakdown of all the So You Think You Can Dance winners:

Season 1: Nick Lazzarini

Season 2: Benji Schwimmer

Season 3: Sabra Johnson

Season 4: Joshua Allen

Season 5: Jeanine Mason

Season 6: Russell Ferguson

Season 7: Lauren Froderman

Season 8: Melanie Moore

Season 9: Eliana Girard and Chehon Wespi-Tschopp

Season 10: Amy Yakima and Du-Shaunt “Fik-Shun” Stegall

Season 11: Ricky Ubeda

Season 12: Gaby Diaz

Season 13: Leon “Kida” Burns

Season 14: Lex Ishimoto

Season 15: Hannahlei Cabanilla

Season 16: Bailey Muñoz

Season 17: Alexis Warr

What do ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ winners receive?

What do So You Think You Can Dance winners receive after their victory? In addition to earning the title of America’s Favorite Dancer, winners get some other prizes. According to All American Speakers, Season 1 winner Lazzarini took home a cash prize of $100,000 and also received the use of a Manhattan penthouse apartment for one year.

Schwimmer, the So You Think You Can Dance winner of Season 2, took home $100,000, a one-year contract with Celine Dion’s Las Vegas Show A New Day, and a brand-new hybrid SUV. The winners of Seasons 3–8 received a cash prize of $250,000. Seasons 9 and 10 had a female and a male winner. Each received $125,000. For Seasons 11–16, the show resumed the format of only one winner taking home the entire cash prize of $250,000. The Season 17 winner received $100,000.

There have also been other prizes in addition to the generous monetary award. Allen appeared as a featured dancer in Step Up 3D as part of his prize. Season 15 winner Cabanilla got a role in the Tony Award musical Rent.

Other prizes have included a cover on Dance Spirit Magazine, a spot in Gatorade’s G Series advertising campaign, and, according to the website Playbill.com, another got the opportunity to join the cast of the Broadway revival of On the Town.

Some winners don’t stop after their victory on the show. A few have leveraged their fame to do even more. Lazzarini founded an LA-based dance company. Mason shifted to acting, appearing in projects like Big Time Rush and Roswell, New Mexico. Moore went on to appear on Broadway, and Muñoz had a part in the High School Musical series.

Most controversial ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ winners

Viewers don’t always agree with the judges’ choice of winners or with who gets eliminated. Not everyone was happy with the Season 17 winner. Some fans felt that Keaton Kermode should’ve taken home the title. Some took to social media to share their feelings.

One person posted, “Keaton should have won. Never in the bottom and always giving 1000.” Another said that I hate to be petty, but I’m gonna be petty. KEATON WAS ROBBED!”

Screen Rant reports that fans were outraged when Jordan Betscher was eliminated in Season 17. They were also upset at Alex Wong’s departure during Season 7. Turns out, the cast and crew agreed. There were tears when the talented dancer was eliminated.

Season 10’s Nico Greetham’s elimination was also met with hard feelings from fans. The dancer said in an interview, “It was ironic kind of because I feel like the last few weeks that I — every time I landed in the bottom, I felt as if those were my best weeks on the entire show.” Fans didn’t think he should have been on the bottom, either, which is why no one was happy to see him go.