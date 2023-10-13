The news that Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are separated should not come a a huge surprise for fans that have been watching for signs of trouble.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have long been in the limelight, with fans speculating on the highs and lows of their relationship. While many admirers thought they were living the dream, the recent revelation that they’ve been separated for years has surprised many people.

The signs were all there, yet fans and observers mostly missed the cues. From the couple’s nuanced language about their partnership to Jada’s now-famous “entanglement” admission, there’s been a trail of hints pointing to the current status of their unconventional union.

Will Smith faces rumors of his wife’s infidelity and crumbling marriage

Back in the summer of 2011, speculation buzzed that Jada was romantically involved with Marc Anthony.

To quell the gossip, the couple felt compelled to publicly announce that their marriage was indeed secure and not on the rocks.

Fast-forward to 2013, and Jada stirred the pot again when she ambiguously stated on Facebook that she and Will enjoy a mature relationship built on trust. She then added that they both are free to do as they please.

Jada’s comments led some to assume they had an open marriage, a claim she did not explicitly confirm or deny.

Come 2015, chatter started to build up again around the state of their union. According to Mirror, Will took to social media to address the salacious rumors head-on.

He declared, in no uncertain terms, that divorce was not on the horizon for them.

“Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to foolishness…” Will wrote, adding, “So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness…Jada and I are…NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -) I promise you all….if I ever decide to divorce my Queen… I SWEAR I’ll tell you myself!”

August Alsina opens up about his secret romance with Jada Pinkett Smith

In 2017, speculation soared once more when Jada was spotted growing close to August Alsina, a man 21 years her junior. The duo even made a public appearance at the BET Awards.

Alsina later asserted that he and Jada had been romantically involved during her marriage to Will.

He elaborated by stating he’d even had a discussion with Will, who’d shifted his marital bond with Jada to more of a life partnership devoid of romance.

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they’ve spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism,” he explained.

Alsina expressed that he’d devoted years to his relationship with Jada, and it was a connection he deeply cherished. He also claimed that Will had given his approval for the relationship.

At the time, representatives for Jada flatly denied Alsina’s claims, stating they were utterly false. However, Jada has since come clean about the relationship, confirming that her marriage to Will was anything but traditional.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she was in another relationship while married to Will Smith

Three years ago, Jada discussed her involvement with August Alsina openly during a Red Table Talk episode with her husband, Will, present.

Jada verified that she had been romantically linked to Alsina but clarified that this took place while she and Will were temporarily separating. Will commented that the separation was a mutual decision to take time apart for individual self-discovery.

Jada further elaborated that her relationship with Alsina evolved into a unique emotional connection, which she confirmed was definitely romantic.

She also wanted to set the record straight regarding Will’s supposed “permission” for her relationship with Alsina. The actor stated that she alone could grant such consent.

Jada recently sat down with People for another candid conversation about her marriage and her new book. She confirmed that she and Will have been in a state of separation for a significant period.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Jada stated. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”