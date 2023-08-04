One contestants journey came to an end in the August 3 episode of 'Alone.' Now, just three survivalists remain in the running for the $500,000 prize.

Surviving on your own in the wild is a challenge few are cut out for. Surviving during a brutal Canadian winter is even more difficult, as the remaining four contestants discover in the August 3 episode of the History Channel reality series Alone. But ultimately, it’s not the weather but rather feelings of isolation that prompt one more survivalist to tap out this week.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Alone Season 10 Episode 9.]

Melanie Sawyer taps out in ‘Alone’ Season 10 Episode 9

After Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos Dos Santos’ tap out in episode 8, just four people remain in the running for Alone’s $500,000 prize. Melanie Sawyer, Alan Tenta, Wyatt Black, and Mikey Helton are still camped out on the shores of Saskatchewan’s Reindeer Lake when episode 9 begins. But freezing temperatures, snow, and isolation are taking their toll.

All the survivalists spend significant time in this episode holed up in their shelters. While it’s good to be out of the elements, the downtime gives everyone time to reflect on their situation. That proves to be Melanie’s undoing.

Aside from a memorable breakdown in episode 6, Melanie has been cheerful and upbeat throughout this season. At first, that continues in episode 9. When she discovers that mice have chewed through her sleeping bag, she cleverly fashions a sewing needle out of an underwire bra and repairs the damage. But despite her success so far, Melanie begins to question whether she wants to continue on this journey.

She reflects on her mother, who died from cancer in her 60s. Losing her mom gave Melanie a different perspective on life.

“Every day is special and precious. Because you just don’t know,” she says.

Ultimately, Melanie realizes that she’s accomplished what she wanted to on Alone. And she doesn’t want to spend more time away from the people she loves, especially her fiancé Brian.

“This for me was never about the money,” she says. “Just a learning experience. And I’m wondering how much more learning can I do?”

On day 43, an emotional Melanie taps out. “I want to go home. I want to spend my time with [Brian],” she says, tearfully adding that she doesn’t “want to miss another day.”

While Melanie has reached the end of her Alone journey, the other three remaining cast members are hanging in there.

Last week, it seemed like Wyatt’s festering injury might take him out. But in this episode, he succeeds in removing a piece of wood that was still in his arm. With that gone, he’s hopeful the wound will be able to fully heal.

Wyatt also takes a big risk this week when he eats some mushrooms that might be poisonous. But so far, he seems to have survived the potentially deadly meal unharmed. Wyatt also manages to kill a couple of grouse, which provides him with more than 1,000 calories – enough to keep him going for a couple more days.

Meanwhile, Alan celebrates his 52nd birthday. He’s been struggling so far with fishing, much to his frustration. But nature delivers a birthday present in the form of a large fish caught in his gill net.

“I feel so happy right now,” he says. “I needed it … each fish is two days closer to winning.”

Alan has food. But he knows that claiming the top prize on Alone isn’t just about calories. He also needs to make sure his “head stays in the game.”

Finally, there’s Mikey. The 32-year-old carpenter from Georgia didn’t seem like the strongest contestant going into this season. But he’s kept going even as some more seasoned survivalists have dropped out. That’s likely because Mikey has a strong motivation to win the competition. He hopes to use the prize money to care for his autistic son he wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

Like the other contestants, Mikey is fighting to keep his mental game strong. His attempts to hunt are a bust this week, but he finds a large nail that he fashions into a knife, inspired by Biko from Alone Season 8.

Mikey is determined to beat the other contestants and be crowned the Alone Season 10 winner.

“I feel bad for leaving [my son] … For nine years I’ve wanted to do this,” he says. “To come out here and push myself to see just how far I can go before I break. But for the past three years, it’s been because I’m broke and I can’t afford the therapy my son needs.”

What’s next for the final three survivalists? Find out when the next episode of Alone Season 10 airs Thursday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel.

