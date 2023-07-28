As fall turns to winter in northern Saskatchewan, one 'Alone' Season 10 survivalist realizes he's reached his limit and taps out.

The competition is intensifying in Alone Season 10. Just five contestants remain when the July 27 episode of the History Channel reality show begins. By the time the credits roll, one person has gone home. Which survivalist decided to tap out?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Alone Season 10 Episode 8.]

Winter sets in ‘Alone’ Season 10 Episode 8

Mikey Helton, Melanie Sawyer, Wyatt Black, Alan Tenta, and Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos Dos Santos have all spent more than a month on the shores of Saskatchewan’s Reindeer Lake. Now, winter has arrived, and the survivalists are feeling the chill. Temperatures are dipping toward freezing, fish are hard to come by, and weeks of not getting enough to eat have taken a toll. But the hard work of survival must continue. As conditions worsen, the survivalists get creative in order to make it through a few more days.

When mice invade Mikey’s shelter, he turns a negative into a positive and kills several of the vermin, which he then skins and eats. Later, he makes pemmican out of dried meat, fat, and berries. Meanwhile, Wyatt harvests one last batch of lingonberries, which will provide valuable calories and vitamins. Melanie is continuing to focus on wild edibles, particularly rock trip (a kind of lichen) and reindeer moss, which she dries and makes into flour. And Alan, who’s so far relied on fishing for most of his food, finally catches his first grouse.

Taz taps out in this episode of ‘Alone’

Taz from ‘Alone’ Season 10 | History Channel

Unfortunately, Taz is struggling to get enough to eat in this episode of Alone. While he had early success with fishing and hunting small game, he lost some of his food cache to scavengers and maggots. With just a few days of food remaining, he hopes to kill a moose, which would provide enough food for him to stay in the competition. But his attempt to land big game doesn’t pan out.

Taz, who is from Brazil, hoped to use the Alone prize money to bring his two children to the U.S. But he’s run out of food and realizes he can’t continue in the competition.

“My legs are wobbly and I can barely walk around,” he says. “I do not want long-term health complications … I tried my best, but it’s time to go back.”

Taz has lasted 40 days in the wild. With his exit, only Wyatt, Melanie, Alan, and Mikey remain. Will someone else tap out next week? Things are not looking good for Wyatt. Last week, he revealed that he’d been hiding a nasty injury. While he believes the wound – which he sustained when a piece of wood punctured his arm – is healing, a teaser for episode 9 suggests that might not be the case. Mentally, he seems to be in a good place, but a medical evacuation might be in his future.

The other contestants face a tough road ahead as well. Though Melanie has struggled with loneliness, she’s been doing well in the competition so far. But how long can she survive on a diet that consists mostly of foraged food, especially as the weather worsens? Alan and Mikey are also struggling with hunger. But Mikey has a strong motivation to stay in the game. He hopes to win the $500,000 and use the money to care for his autistic son.

What’s next for the final four survivalists? Find out when the next episode of Alone Season 10 airs Thursday, August 3 at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel.

