‘Alone’ Season 10 Filming Location Is ‘Extreme’ and ‘Most Remote’ Yet

Every season of Alone is intense. But season 10 the survival-focused reality show may be the toughest we’ve seen so far.

In the latest installment of the series, which premieres June 8 on History Channel, 10 participants will be challenged to survive in the Canadian wilderness. The person who lasts the longest walks away with a life-changing $500,000 prize. But getting to the finish line won’t be easy, especially in this environment.

‘Alone’ Season 10 takes place on Reindeer Lake in Saskatchewan

Season 10 takes place on Reindeer Lake in northern Saskatchewan. It’s “Alone’s most remote location yet” notes the pre-season special “Before the Drop,” which airs just ahead of the premiere episode. The area is “unforgiving” – temperatures can drop to -40 degrees Fahrenheit – and “nearly untouched by humans.” Here, black bears, wolves, moose, and other wildlife rule the roost.

The 10 Alone cast members will be dropped at different isolated locations around Reindeer Lake. The massive freshwater lake is one of the largest in the world. It’s dotted with islands, which will be home to this season’s brave survivalists. Once there, they’ll have to rely on their wits, along with a limited amount of supplies, to last in the harsh conditions.

How the ‘Alone’ crew chooses participant locations

Ann Rosenquist of ‘Alone’ Season 10 | History Channel

Each Alone participant is dropped at their remote campsite by the show’s crew, who’ve spent considerable time scouting the lake for appropriate locations.

They’re on the hunt for spots with multiple landing options so that a contestant can be easily removed if there’s an emergency. They also need to ensure that all participants are assigned spots with equivalent resources. That means no one person has an unfair advantage over the rest of the group.

“We want to prove some of the sites [ahead of time], making sure that they have equal access to hunting, harvesting berries, and also fishing and herbs in the area,” says one of the show’s survival consultants in “Before the Drop.”

This season’s location is ‘extreme,’ ‘Alone’ cast member says

Once the sites have been selected, the cast gets a crash course in the nutritional value and medicinal uses of plants in the area. Then, each participant randomly selects which site will be their home for the duration of the competition. At that point, it’s up to them to see if they have what it takes to survive.

“This seems like a really trying location as far as the weather goes and the terrain,” season 10 participant Luke Olsen says in “Before the Drop.”

“This is the most remote we’ve been on the show. It is truly extreme,” he adds. “The wind is incredibly strong, the cold is incredibly piercing, the resources are incredibly thin. There’s also alpha predators here … to be the last standing here is going to take not only knowledge and skills but a lot of grit. This place is gonna throw it at us as hard as it can.”

“There is no other competition like this,” cast member Cade Cole says. “We are way out here.”

Alone Season 10 premieres Thursday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel.

