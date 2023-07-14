The remaining survivalists struggled with bad weather, a lack of food, and missing loved ones in the July 13 episode of 'Alone' Season 10.

Things are getting real on Alone Season 10. After a month in the wild, the remaining five contestants on the survival reality series are hunkering down and making plans they hope will allow them to survive for the long haul. But as the weather gets worse and food becomes scarce, it only going to get harder to keep going. That was abundantly clear in episode 6, which aired July 13 on History Channel.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Alone Season 10 Episode 6.]

Five survivalists remain after ‘Alone’ Season 10 Episode 6

Several weeks ago, 10 hopeful survivalists embarked on a one-of-a-kind journey in the wilderness of northern Saskatchewan. All came prepared to spend months alone on the shores of Reindeer Lake. But then reality set in. Challenging conditions, particularly a lack of food, contributed to a steady trickle of tap outs at around the two-week mark. So far, Lee Ray DeWilde (day 18), Ann Rosenquist (day 19), Larry Dean Olsen (day 20), and Jodi Rose (day 22), and Cade Cole (day 23) have all gone home.

Episode 6 begins on day 24. Just five survivalists remain: Mikey Helton, Wyatt Black, Alan Tenta, Melanie Sawyer, and Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos Dos Santos. That number remains unchanged at the end of the episode. However, all five are facing fresh challenges – mental, physical, and environmental – as the season progresses.

Wyatt catches a massive pike, but Alan gets frustrated with fishing in the latest episode of ‘Alone’

Wyatt Black of ‘Alone’ Season 10 | History Channel

While no one tapped out, all five Alone Season 10 cast members dealt with some ups and downs in this episode, including a serious windstorm that forced all five survivalists to hunker down in their shelters for a couple of days.

Wyatt scored a major win when he caught a massive pike. The huge fish will provide at least 10,000 calories of much-needed food for the 51-year-old from Ontario, Canada. Meanwhile, Taz seems to be sitting pretty with a well-stock food cache, which is nestled high in the trees to protect it from scavengers.

Alan also has caught a substantial amount of fish. But his efforts to smoke the salmon so that he can store it to eat later aren’t going so well due to the windy, rainy weather. By the end of the episode (on day 30), he’s trying to catch more fish and getting increasingly frustrated when he can’t get any to bite. Being away from his family is also beginning to wear on him.

“I miss my wife right now,” he says. “I’d like to talk to her right now, tell her about my adventures and all the stuff I’ve been doing. My mishaps. My successes.”

Mikey, meanwhile, is beginning to feel the effects of severe hunger. He’s battling insomnia, a possible side effect of not getting enough protein in his diet. Melanie, 54, is also dealing with severe hunger. Her efforts to fish have been mostly unsuccessful, meaning she’s mostly been surviving on what she can forage. But two of Melanie’s 10 survival items were food rations. She was the only one of this season’s survivalists to bring rations, and those have likely helped her stay in the competition while several other survivalists have had to tap due to starvation.

Melanie breaks down in a ‘secret’ video

Melanie Sawyer of ‘Alone’ Season 10 | History Channel

Melanie’s demeanor has been cheerfully unflappable since the show’s crew dropped her off at her campsite. But she’s been struggling more than she’s been letting on, as she reveals in an emotional video intended only for her fiancé Brian. However, the competition’s rules state she has to turn over all her SD card recordings to production, and they’ve decided to air despite her wish that it remain private.

“I love you and I miss you,” Melanie says tearfully, before going on to talk about how much winning the show’s $500,000 prize would change their lives.

“I’m not stopping. I’m not giving up,” she says. “I cannot show any sign of weakness on the camera because they’ll focus on it. I just have to be happy Melanie and upbeat. Cause I don’t want them to use anything that could make me look weak.”

“I just wish you were here,” she adds. I’m going to be stuck to you like glue when I come home.”

Will Melanie’s loneliness get the better of her and lead her to exit the competition? Or will she pull herself together and soldier on? Find out when new episodes of Alone air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel

