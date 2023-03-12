Why ‘Always on My Mind’ Was Included on CMT’s 500 Greatest Country Songs

Willie Nelson is known for songs like “On the Road Again” and “Beer For My Horses.” His song “Always on My Mind” was recorded by other country artists, becoming a favorite of Nelson fans. Here’s what we know about the significance behind this 1982 release.

Who wrote ‘Always on My Mind’ by Willie Nelson?

Willie Nelson performs during Farm Aid 2013 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Paul Natkin/WireImage via Getty Images

“Always on My Mind” was originally recorded by Brenda Lee, and later reworked into a song by Elvis Presley. One of the best-known versions of this hit was recorded by “On the Road Again” artist Nelson.

“Maybe I didn’t love you,” Nelson sings. “Quite as often as I could have / And maybe I didn’t treat you / Quite as good as I should have / If I made you feel second best / Girl I’m sorry I was blind / You were always on my mind / You were always on my mind.”

Nelson’s version was included in 1982’s album of the same title, earning over 80 million Spotify plays and crediting Johnny Christopher, Mark James, and Wayne (Carson) Thompson as co-writers. The song was covered by the Pet Shop Boys and John Wesley Ryles, although it remains a favorite of Nelson’s listeners.

“[It] doesn’t matter who covers this song — there will never be a version with more heart, genuineness and sincerity than Willie’s version,” one YouTuber commented on the official music video.

“This song is such an incredible fit for Willie,” another fan wrote. “His phrasing and voice is art in its purest form. He plays guitar like he sings. So unique. I adore him and his musical talent.”

‘Always on My Mind’ by Willie Nelson Grammy Wins

As noted by Genius, the Nelson version of “Always On My Mind” landed on CMT’s 500 Greatest Country Songs. This track snagged Grammy Awards in 1983 — Best Male Country Vocal Performance, Song of the Year, and Best Country Song.

According to Country Thang Daily, “Country Music Association Awards also named Nelson’s ‘Always On My Mind’ as Song of the Year for two consecutive years. Nearly a decade after its release, the single was certified platinum by the RIAA.”

What is ‘Always on My Mind’ about?

“Always on My Mind” is an open letter to the narrator’s significant other, explaining their true feelings — even if their actions don’t always reflect them. The lyrics continue, saying it’s hard to guess what a woman wants from their man.

“I wrote those two verses of ‘Always On My Mind’ living in Springfield, Missouri, and I usually write from the melody…,” Wayne Carson said during an interview with Parade. “In this case, ‘Always On My Mind’ happens to be one of those things that, universally, everybody on the planet has been there, you know.”

“And it struck all at one time,” he added. “Everybody touched base with that one. It was just magic that it was so simple and so right on the button.”