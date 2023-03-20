Amanda Seyfried Never Wants to Hear 1 ABBA Song After ‘Mamma Mia!’

Actor Amanda Seyfried gained notoriety for her performance in the movie musical Mamma Mia!. She received widespread acclaim for her role as Sophie Sheridan in the film. She has subsequently gone on to star in numerous other films, but Mamma Mia! was the film that really made her famous.

Seyfried’s portrayal of a young lady seeking her place in the world struck a chord with people all around the world, making Mamma Mia! one of the most popular movie musicals ever. However, Seyfried has revealed that one particular scene from that movie has left her scarred.

‘Mamma Mia!’ brings the songs of ABBA to life

Amanda Seyfried at the American Premiere of the movie “Mamma Mia” held at the Ziegfeld Theater | Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Mamma Mia! is a musical romantic comedy directed by Phyllida Lloyd and released in 2008. It is based on the musical of the same name, written by British playwright Catherine Johnson. It features the songs of ABBA sung by the cast. Interestingly, a few of the original ABBA band members participated in the making of the soundtrack for the movie. Traditional Greek instruments, most notably the bouzouki, were used in the musical arrangements to fit the scene.

The movie revolves around Sophie, a young bride-to-be who is trying to find out who her real father is. She invites three of her mother’s former lovers to her wedding in an attempt to discover which one of them could be her biological father. The movie features an all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Seyfried.

Amanda Seyfried is tired of an ABBA song from ‘Mamma Mia!’

Seyfried sat down with Vanity Fair to discuss some of her most famous roles, including her role in Mamma Mia!. In the interview, she says that one particular scene was “a nightmare scenario.” She tells Vanity Fair, “That Voulez-Vouz song in the scene was so traumatic because we spent so long learning this choreography, and I can fake being a good dancer. I didn’t in this. I was just bad.”

Seyfried goes on to explain,”If I have enough time, I can fake being a good dancer. This was just too much. It’s like the one ABBA song that I just never want to hear again.” She further explains that the scene was very frantic. The actor said that she was “running from one person to the next.” She said it felt like a fever dream.

Amanda Seyfried discusses ‘Mamma Mia! 3’

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the sequel to Mamma Mia!, debuted in 2018. For the follow-up, the majority of the original cast, including Seyfried, returned. She has made no secret of her hopes for a third installment in the series.

Seyfried said in 2020 that all the original cast would return for a third film. “Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat because we want to hang out with each other,” Seyfried told Collider. “That’s what we talked about last time, like did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an island in Croatia?” Seyfried said that she is just waiting for a script to say yes.

Even if there is no third installment, the franchise not only helped launch Seyfried’s career, but also helped renew interest in the band ABBA years after their initial popularity in the 1970s. The movies have been well-received by both critics and audiences alike, and there is a good chance we will see more from this franchise in the future, albeit without the song Voulez-Vous if Seyfried has anything to say about it.