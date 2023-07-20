Alex and Ernesto try to bust into a secret club on 'Almost Paradise' Season 2 – but does their plan work?

Busting into a secret club is never easy, especially for Alex Walker (Christian Kane) and Ernesto Alamares (Arthur Acuña) in Amazon Freevee’s series Almost Paradise Season 2.

Ernesto thinks he’s found a way to infiltrate a secret club, but is he really being sly, or does his plan have flaws – especially when he and Alex are being billed as an “act.”

In an exclusive clip of an upcoming episode, Ernesto confidently says he, Alex, and Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle) were invited to the club. Presenting a special chip seems to soften the defensive club owner – but does it?

Art Acuña and Christian Kane | Amazon Freevee

When the club owner asks for names, he stops and says, “Don’t answer that, it doesn’t matter! And I don’t wanna know.”

After a quick inspection, the club owner says, “I can see the potential. I can bill the two of you as a double act. Yin and yang. East meets West.”

He snaps his fingers, as if he stumbles upon the best idea ever. “Beauty and the Beast.” Befuddled, Alex wants to know, “Who’s the beast?”

Alex still needs to be reminded that he’s not a cop on ‘Almost Paradise’ Season 2?

Kane said being that reminded Alex isn’t a cop is going to continue on Almost Paradise Season 2. “That’s his big thing. He can’t go too far, or it makes him look like an idiot because all he did was remind them that he’s not a cop: “You guys are cops. I’m not a cop. I’m not doing…” except for when he wants to get something done himself, then he thinks he’s a cop. And that’s funny, watching Alex trip over his extremities if you will. You know what I mean? It’s fun,” he told TV Insider.

“The guy just can’t win. You really root for him,” Kane added about Alex. “But as someone who’s watching, you really want him to mess up because that’s where the comedy comes in. And so it’s fun to root for the guy. It’s just at the same time; you’re rooting against the guy. We don’t have a lot of people like that on TV or people writing for people like that on TV. I’m very fortunate to be able to play this guy.”

How long will Alex remain on the island?

Almost Paradise Season 2 will dive into how long Alex will stay on the island. “There is a lot of stuff that goes on with a lot of different characters to how the island is affecting them and whether they’re going to be on the island if they’re going to make that their home, or if they’re not going to make that their home,” Kane reflected. “Who’s their family? Are Kai and Ernesto his family? Or is he going to go? There’s so many questions.”

“I believe that actually takes over the health problems he had for Season 1,” he teased. “So now his problem is mental: What is he going to do in his life? It really affects him. It was really fun to play that because I don’t get a lot of emotional stuff on some other shows. To be able to carry that through a whole season without anyone seeing it in front of me and just hopefully the audience realizing it’s going on makes acting a lot of fun.”

Almost Paradise, Season 2 premieres on Friday, July 21 on Amazon Freevee.