Amy Adams Once Cut off Her Hair to Rebel After the Awards Season

Actors like Amy Adams may experience a significant amount of pressure and attention during the awards season. So to combat this, Adams once made a huge change to her hairdo.

How being nominated for awards has helped Amy Adams’ career

Adams has often found herself as a focus of the awards season in one way or another. She’s been nominated six times at the Academy Awards for both Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. She’s also been nominated and won awards for the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice.

Being nominated alone has been beneficial to Adams’ career. It perhaps not only drew attention to her present films, but also her past films as well.

“I think it brought people’s attention to my previous work,” she once said in an interview with Movies.IE.

“I went a long time without people making the connection to all my different films, so I think it absolutely has brought amazing opportunities and introduced me to so many people and it was just a really wonderful experience. And it just keeps continuing. I was so thrilled with my latest nomination too. I was honoured to even be considered.”

Amy Adams once rebelled after the awards season by cutting off her hair

Adams’ hair might have played a significant role in her on-screen success. She noticed that after changing her hair color, for instance, a more varied set of roles started coming her way.

“Based on roles that I was getting, called in for, people were responding to certain types of characters with me as a blonde and the minute I went red, it was quirky and fun instead of flirtatious and dumb,” Adams once said according to People.

In the past, Adams has also changed her hair to make a statement. In a resurfaced interview with Entertainment Weekly, Adams opened up about how the awards season once drove her to switch up her appearance.

“I think as an actress you feel like you don’t have ownership of your physical being because everyone has something to say,” Adams said. “After awards season, you feel really judged. I know it sounds so juvenile, but in a way you start to feel like a child, and you rebel. I rebelled by cutting off my hair. I think that’s why you see a lot of bad behavior from actors.”

Amy Adams once had an existential crisis at the Oscars

Being a part of the awards season allows Adams to interact with actors who she herself admires. Like many performers, Adams has been a longtime fan of veteran star Meryl Streep. When she had the opportunity to accompany Streep at the Oscars, Adams didn’t want to leave Streep alone.

“I sat right next to Meryl, and Meryl never left the show. So I decided, I’m not leaving, I’m going to sit through the whole show. ‘Meryl, do you need to pee? No? Me neither. Water — do you need water? I don’t. Do you need to stand up? I don’t. I’m going to be here all night,'” she said.

But there was a moment when being in the same room as industry legends also had Adams doubting herself.

“I had an existential crisis at the Oscars, sitting next to Sean Penn and Meryl Streep and being like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t belong here,'” Adams said in a 2013 interview with Esquire. “Everybody can see right through it all.”