‘And Just Like That …’ Ricardo Rojas Dishes ‘Sex and the City’ Role and Hair Likes and Dislikes [Exclusive]

Celebrity hairstylist Ricardo Rojas recently revealed that he joined the cast of the HBO Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That … and dished about his breakout role in the upcoming season.

Rojas’ character wasn’t a huge stretch for him since he plays Seema Patel’s (Sarita Choudhury) hairstylist, Juan Jose. But Rojas didn’t want to create a caricature of himself and instead, someone new.

Ricardo has 2 scenes in the ‘Sex and the City’ spinoff ‘And Just Like That …’ Season 2

“When you’re acting, you are creating a character and you have the unique tools in order to create the characters,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “You need the technicality and you need to learn. And I think taking classes, helped me to be this character in the two scenes that I did.”

Ricardo Rojas | Photo courtesy of Ricardo Rojas

Rojas felt right at home in his scenes. “We are actually in the hair salon,” he said about where he did all of his filming. “It’s easy for me to manage the blow dryer or know how a hairdresser talks with his hands. But it’s still unique to be an actor. You still need to know where is the camera, where are your takes. But I have to tell you, I was laughing about it, because I thought how it felt so comfortable.”

Which ‘And Just Like That …’ character does Ricardo want to see change her haircolor?

Rojas also shared a few observations of some of the Sex and the City character’s hairstyles, especially through the years.

He especially loved how Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) embraced her wild curls, especially during the early days of Sex and the City.

“With the character, Carrie, I really appreciate that at first, she was kind of like bohemian chic,” he reflected. “But then I always say to my clients, when we grow older, we grow chicer.” Carrie still leans into her waves in And Just Like That … but they are softer and more controlled.

However, when it came to Miranda Hobbes [Cynthia Nixon], Rojas prefers to see that character rocking her signature red hair. When And Just Like That … premiered, Miranda let her hair go grey.

“My first thought was girl you need to go back to red,” he said. “I love that Covid was here and it’s a trend, the grey hair. But that’s why colors are there. To experiment and actually play with that. I mean there’s something with the grey hair that I appreciate, but it just changes the color of your skin. It turns the skin color a little bit too pale.”

Did he talk shop with some of the actors on set?

He also talked a little bit of shop with And Just Like That … stars. But he laughed and said it was mainly through his character. “My scene is with Seema,” he dished. “[Actor] Sarita and I talked a little bit about [hair]. Sarita’s lovely, wonderful. I really appreciate an actress on such a level.”

Like many Sex and the City fans, Rojas said he loves each character for individual reasons. “The Sex and the City characters are so well individualized,” he reflected. “Because I am a hairdresser and I’ve worked with women for the past 35 years, I identify with all of them and love them equally.”

“Because all of them represent women that we work with, have a relationship with … so I appreciate all four characters,” he said.

Other than spilling that he plays Seema’s hairdresser in And Just Like That … Season 2, Rojas was pretty tight-lipped on the upcoming season. But he added that being in the show was a dream come true and he looks forward to more acting roles in the future.