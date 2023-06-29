Willie Garson, the actor who played Stanford Blatch, died in 2021 before filming for season 1 of 'And Just Like That....' was completed. Season 2 is honoring him in a delightful way.

And Just Like That… may have gained three new characters, but they also lost three important ones, all for different reasons. Chris Noth’s Mr. Big was killed off in the first episode, while Kim Cattrall was not asked to reprise her role as Samantha Jones (she’ll appear briefly in season 2). Stanford Blatch, played by the late Willie Garson, appeared in the first few episodes of the series before Garson became too ill to film. And Just Like That… opted to keep Stanford alive, despite Garson’s death. Now, the series pays homage to the beloved actor and character in season 2.

‘And Just Like That…’ pays homage to the late Willie Garson in a subtle nod

Willie Garson may be gone, but Stanford Blatch lives on, out of sight, in the Sex and the City universe. Stanford’s sudden departure in season 1 was necessary; paying homage to the character and actor in season 2 has been a great choice. In the premiere of season 2, Carrie Bradshaw is dressed in a kimono when she opens the door to Jackie and Smoke. Smoke notes that she loves Carrie’s kimono.

The kimono, Carrie explains, was sent to her by her friend, Stanford, in Japan. The reference is small, but it was one that fans of the original series quickly picked up on as a sweet inclusion. We’ll be keeping an eye out for any more references to Stanford as the season progresses.

Willie Garson’s ‘And Just Like That…’ storyline was altered when he became ill

Willie Garson appeared in the first three episodes of And Just Like That… as Stanford Blatch. There were big plans for an expansive story arc for Stanford before the actor learned he had pancreatic cancer and became too ill to film. The writers went back to the drawing board and opted to send Stanford off to Japan to represent a TikTok star instead of killing off the character.

According to Michael Patrick King, the decision was made when Garson revealed he could no longer appear on set. King discussed the thought process behind sending Stanford off to Japan suddenly. He said there was no good way to write off Stanford since Garson’s illness and eventual death were very real and very painful for everyone. Still, some elements of his original storyline stayed intact. King told Variety that Stanford and Anthony Marantino would have split up regardless of Garson’s illness.

Stanford and Anthony | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

The duo’s on-screen relationship never really sat right with fans. A romantic connection was hinted at in Sex and the City: The Movie. The second flick opened with the couple’s wedding. Before that, in the original series, Anthony and Stanford were sworn enemies. They were more believable as enemies than lovers, and we still liked Stanford with Marcus Adant way better.

Garson died from pancreatic cancer at 57 in September 2022. He was the father of one son. The Sex and the City cast and crew, other television personalities, and fans mourned the loss on social media.