Bravo producer Andy Cohen sent one of his favorite baby gifts to Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain after her son Sullivan was born.

“I sent her one of my favorite gifts, which is a Doona,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet during an interview about Fresca Mixed. “It’s a collapsible stroller that turns into a car seat. And so I sent her that, and she’s great.”

Ryan Lochte, Christian De La Torre Angelica Conti Kate Chastain, Geraldine Moreno, Stephanie Lagrossa Kendrick, Quentin Giles | Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock via Getty Images

A Doona stroller makes smooth 360 turns and is safe for newborns. The stroller costs about $550 and add-ons like car seat covers are available.

Chastain’s son was born in May 2023 and she eagerly anticipated his arrival. Chastain shared the first public photo holding her son in the hospital and captioned it, “Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay.”

Most recently she posted a TikTok holding her son and swaying and walking around the house. “10 weeks later I think I’ve figured out how to get him to sleep.”

Kate Chastain says they ‘have our s*** together’

After the “hard launch” into motherhood, Chastain joked on TikTok that they are getting their ‘s*** together.”

“I’m happy to report that we have our s*** together around here,” she said. “And we’re getting into a routine finally. In the morning, after we enjoy our episode of Dateline in bed, Sullivan loves Dateline, it’s his favorite. When I was pregnant I would listen to it on a loop so ‘Murder! The dead body was murdered!’ It soothes him so that’s fun.”

“But then he goes to vision school,” she continued, showing the TV with large dots on it and Sullivan in his baby seat in front of the TV. “I thought I was being a bad mom. But also wanted to use my own arms again. But then my friend who is an eye doctor saw this on my Instagram story and was like, ‘Oh my gosh, good job mom I’m so impressed. Those are the best eye exercises you can do for your infant.’ So, he’s gonna have the best vision ever.”

What other gifts did Kate Chastain receive from celeb and Bravo friends?

Chastain received baby gifts from some of her co-stars from The Traitors. “Cirie [Fields] that was on Traitors on Peacock with me—she won Traitors—she was one of the first to send me a present and she sent me gorgeous, immaculate Ralph Lauren outfits,” she told E! News. “I’ve received La Mer from Brandi Glanville. She was like, ‘You’re going to be getting baby gifts from everyone, this is for you. Stay being a MILF.'”

She also said motherhood is definitely harder than being a chief stew. “I thought after being a chief stew on yachts I was like, ‘Oh, being a mom, how hard could it be?'” she said. “It is so much harder than being a chief stew on yachts. It really is, but I love it.”

“I guess what really surprises me is it’s not just feeding and diapers,” Chastain said. “Also the number of diapers surprised me. At my baby shower I asked my cousin, ‘So, how many diapers a day, like 3, 5?’ She’s like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no.'”