‘Below Deck’: Kate Chastain Gives Birth to a Baby Boy – Welcome Sullivan Cay!

It’s a baby boy for former Below Deck chief stew Kate Chastain! Chastain posted a photo rocking sunglasses and holding her newborn son, Sullivan Cay.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay.” Chastain shared that she was due in May, but never revealed her actual due date or the baby’s gender. She also didn’t share the baby’s name, but said that the name the baby would have a family name.

‘Below Deck’ family gives Kate’s baby a warm welcome

Minutes after the photo and announcement went live, a slew of fans, friends, Bravolebs and Below Deck crew members wished Chastain and her son well. Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew Daisy Kelliher wrote, “Omg congrats.” Below Deck Season 6 second stew Josiah Carter added, “Yeyyyyy congratulations. He’s gorgeous.”

Kate Chastain | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Newlywed Kasey Cohen from Below Deck Mediterranean wrote, “HES HERE!!! Congratulations momma!! He is perfect!” Also, Christine “Bugsy” Drake from Below Deck Med chimed in, “Congrats beautiful Mama!”

Watch What Crappens podcast host Ronnie Karam hilarious commented, “Omg so excited for you Kate. I predict this child’s first word will be ‘heh.'” Below Deck superfan, actor Jerry O’Connell wrote, “Awwwww! Congrats!! So cute!!!”

Kate looks forward to motherhood her way

Chastain plans to raise her son alone, citing her fierce independence. “I think, from people seeing me on Below Deck and Traitors, I’m fiercely independent,” she said on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. “I don’t really love people’s opinions being different than mine and trying to make me go their way. So I really am so excited that I’ll be able to do this exactly how I want to.”

But during her pregnancy, like many new moms-to-be, she was flooded with advice and comments. “Just enjoy it, blah, blah, blah,” she joked. “Yeah, I’m enjoying it, okay? It’s true. I kind of have been hiding from being as social as I was because, when you’re pregnant, it comes with 20 questions and 30 pieces of advice. It’s like, listen, we’re all just gonna do the best we can here.”

Beyond advice and comments, Chastain had a relatively easy pregnancy. “You know, I’ve been very lucky,” she told ET in Feb. “Easiest pregnancy ever, from what I’ve heard! I’ve not been sick. I’ve only craved donuts, so as eager as I am to be able to like have a drink again, and have my body back, it does occur to me that I’ll also have a baby when that happens. So, we’re excited, but I’m not really in a rush. We’re happy with the amount of time that’s left.”

Keeping the pregnancy and baby under wraps was tough for Kate Chastain

Chastain didn’t publicly announce her pregnancy until December 2022. She hosted BravoCon panels in Oct. and said it was tough to not share the news.

“The hardest thing was, you’re really not supposed to share until you’re at week 12 and BravoCon was week 11 and a half,” she said. “So, here I am, the biggest weekend, partying, drinks — everybody in the Bravo universe, ‘Come out, have drinks with us!’ I must have told at least 43 people I was on antibiotics, and I’m such a bad liar that I just started locking myself in my hotel room, because everybody was there having a good time, and I was pretty sure people were on to me because, Kate Chastain, you’re not having a drink with us? Are you [OK]?”