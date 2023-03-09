‘The Traitors’ Kate Chastain: Two Former ‘Below Deck’ Co-Stars Were Among First to Know About Her Pregnancy

Kate Chastain is a reality-TV staple, with fans around the world following her exploits on the series Below Deck. She became a firm fan favorite, appearing on the series for years before setting sail for greener pastures. Her most recent series, The Traitors, is another reality series, but of a game show variety. After years of drama on Below Deck, Chastain is more than happy to embrace new opportunities.

She’s also celebrating her “miracle” pregnancy and has been open about how excited she is to welcome her new baby. In a recent interview, Chastain discussed how several of her Below Deck co-stars were the first to hear about her pregnancy, and why she’s excited to tackle a possible reality show with Brandi Glanville.

Kate Chastain appeared on ‘Below Deck’ from the second season through the seventh season

Kate Chastain on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Below Deck is a reality show that debuted on Bravo in 2013. The show followed a group of crew members who lived and worked on a luxury yacht during the peak of the charter season. Fans met Chastain during the second season of Below Deck, remaining a staple presence on the reality series through Season 7.

Chastain was involved in many of the show’s most dramatic and headline-making moments. In her first season on Below Deck, Chastain landed in hot water after she created a phallic shape on a guest’s bed using a blanket. Chastain later claimed that the guest had offended her. Season 7 was an especially explosive one for Chastain. As noted by US Weekly, Chastain and bosun Ashton Pienaar had a dramatic confrontation that led to Pienaar hitting a window in the van that was shuttling crew members home.

Kate Chastain told her ‘Below Deck’ co-stars about her pregnancy very early on

Going to tell my unborn child this was me at the #SuperBowlLVII halftime pic.twitter.com/hRBEmz2A6n — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) February 13, 2023

Chastain was thrilled when she found out that she was pregnant, announcing the news in December 2022, according to Page Six. By that time, several of Chastain’s former Below Deck cast members already knew about the surprise pregnancy. In a recent video chat with Entertainment Weekly, Chastain admitted that she had to tell chef Ben Robinson, because they live in the same building.

She also told Captain Lee Rosbach, revealing “I called him — and he was on vacation or something — I was like, ‘Call me tomorrow when you’re not around people…’ trying to be all casual, and he immediately knew something,” she recalls. “He’s like, ‘Are you OK?!’ And I was like, ‘I’m fine, just call me tomorrow when you’re alone…’ and him and (his wife) Mary Anne are, of course, thrilled.” She also joked that she fully expects Captain Rosbach and his wife to function as grandparents to her new bundle of joy.

What did Kate Chastain say about bringing her baby on a ‘road trip’ series with Brandi Glanville?

Several new friendships were formed on the set of Chastain’s other reality series, The Traitors. Most notably, she bonded quickly with fellow reality star Brandi Glanville. In fact, Chastain says that TV executives noticed their chemistry and have approached the pair about filming a spinoff show.

“There definitely were conversations about it, but then I went that pregnant, so I mean, we could put a baby in there!” Chastain told Entertainment Weekly. “I feel like we would be like a very funny…and I’ve always wanted to do a road trip, anyways in an RV. So, you know, once that baby is ready for a road trip, maybe?” Fans should stay tuned for a future announcement from Chastain and Glanville regarding their possible “road trip” TV series.