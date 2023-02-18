Kate Chastain and Brandi Glanville Almost Got Their Own Spinoff After ‘The Traitors’

Peacock introduced a new reality TV show, The Traitors, in January of 2023. The show features well-known celebrities ranging from former Real Housewives stars to former Olympians. Kate Chastain, who became a fan-favorite on Bravo’s Below Deck, stars in season 1 of The Traitors, along with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville. The two hit it off so well that they almost got their own spinoff.

Kate Chastain | Euan Cherry/Peacock

Kate Chastain wasn’t always a fan of Brandi Glanville

Both Kate and Brandi garnered their fame from Bravo, with Kate appearing as the quick-witted stew on Below Deck and Brandi appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, until producers cast them in Peacock’s The Traitors, they never appeared together on TV.

Kate recently appeared as a guest on the podcast Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six, and she admitted that she’s a longtime fan of Bravo’s content. She also said that even though she’d watched Brandi on Housewives, she “didn’t get the glory that was Brandi Glanville.”

However, she now calls Brandi one of her closest friends, and says the two text daily.

Kate and Brandi had such great chemistry on screen that they almost got their own spinoff

Brandi and Kate became fast friends on the set of The Traitors, and NBC execs quickly noticed the two’s chemistry. In fact, Kate says that they were approached about getting their own spinoff revolving around the two of them.

Speaking on Virtual Reali-Tea, Kate said, “I would be lying if I said some [NBCUniversal] executives didn’t already throw that [a spinoff] across the table. It was a thing, but then I had to go get pregnant.”

Kate announced her pregnancy in December 2022, which ultimately put any and all plans for a potential spinoff on hold. However, the former Below Deck star also added to never say never. She hinted at the possibility of a spinoff starring her and Brandi in the future.

Kate says she’d be ‘shocked’ if there weren’t some kind of Brandi and Kate reunion down the road

With Kate’s pregnancy putting a potential spinoff on the back burner, that doesn’t mean fans of the friends won’t see them together in the near future.

“I don’t know if we have to put a baby seat in that RV or just pause it for a little bit, but I would be shocked at some stage down the road if there wasn’t some kind of Brandi and Kate reunion with a camera involved,” Kate explained.

She also added that she’s totally up for being cast in an upcoming season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. “Frankly, I would like to say what do I have to do to qualify for Girls Trip? I’m a girl; I like vacations; let’s go.”

So, fans may very well get more of Kate and Brandi on their televisions sometime in the future.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all of your reality TV updates!