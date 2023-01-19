No Phones Allowed: ‘The Traitors’ Cast Stripped of Cell Phones, Kate Chastain Reveals

Traveling to a gothic castle in Scotland for The Traitors sounded intriguing to Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain. But what she and the cast didn’t know was that they’d have to play the game without having access to their phones.

Chastain recently revealed that The Traitors cast were immediately stripped of their cell phones once they arrived in Scotland. And this was something that was not disclosed when they signed up for the gig.

‘The Traitors’ Cast Forced to Play Game Without Phones

Chastain joked about how some Housewives like Ramona Singer and Vicki Gunvalson would probably struggle with a game like The Traitors because of the no phone rule. “I was gone for a month and it was kind of liberating,” Chastain said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast.

Andie Thurmond, Kate Chastain | Euan Cherry/Peacock

“They really do take your phone away,” she dished. “So I didn’t have my phone for the entire month. And that was part of the reason that as the challenges got more difficult and demanding, I was kind of like, ‘I came to Scotland, I played the little game. But I’d like my phone back now.'”

Everyone had their phone confiscated. But contestants who had families at home, like Arie Luyendyk from The Bachelor were granted a weekly phone call, Chastain shared.

Brandi Glanville Questions ‘The Traitors’ Producers After Phone is Taken

Chastain said giving up their phones wasn’t up for discussion either. “They didn’t say please can we have your phones? They took them from us,” she recalled. Nearly everyone’s phone is password protected. But Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills suspected that producers broke into her phone.

The phones were “security locked,” Chastain said. “Although Brandi did suspect that and got a little mad. Like ‘Are you sure? My son got a weird text!'”

“Brandi may have had some photos in there that were a little racy,” Chastain said. “With me, they’d be like ‘Wow she has a lot of photos of her dog!'”

Why did ‘The Traitors’ producer think Kate was perfect for the cast?

Chastain also shared how she ended up cast on The Traitors. “One of my favorite executives from Bravo who had moved on to Peacock, he had been with Below Deck since I started,” she shared. “So I had known him for some years, I trusted him and I loved him. And he just gave me a call and was like, ‘Kate, I’m doing this new show for Peacock. You were the first person I thought of, it’s perfect for you. It’s in a castle in Scotland.'”

is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am! Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain.



I don’t mean to brag but I did get the most votes on #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/lnkuBxAytf — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) January 17, 2023

The producer sent her a link to the Dutch version of the series. “And I’m thinking, Oh, he thinks it’s perfect for me? He’s like, ‘It’s all very mental. And I think you’re so smart. You’ll be great at it.’ I look at the pilot, the logline for the show, is like ‘the ultimate game of deception.'”

“And I was kinda insulted, but flattered,” Chastain joked. “And, I never thought I would ever want to do a competition show just because … it’s the reason I don’t bowl. So if I’m not good at it, I’m not enjoying it. But I’ve never been to Scotland and I trusted this executive. And I said, ‘Why not? What’s the worst that could happen?'”

What is ‘The Traitors’ about on Peacock?

The Traitors is currently streaming on Peacock and was described to Chastain as more of a mental game. “Twenty of America’s most cunning contestants, a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans, play the ultimate murder mystery game,” according to Peacock. “Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle in Scotland, they will work together on exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.”

“But hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves,” according to the description. “Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree while the players try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”