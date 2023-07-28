Bravo's Andy Cohen and his son Benjamin debate if the Magic 8 Ball is called a 'meatball' and what it predicts about Ben's day at camp.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen hoped his son Benjamin would have a great day at camp – but alas, the “Magic 8 Ball” predicted fun was not in the cards.

Cohen shared a video holding the toy, debating the name of it with Ben. “Ben what is this called?” he asked Ben holding the Magic 8 Ball.

Ben replied, “A meatball.”

Of course totally amused, Cohen smiled, “It’s not called a meatball silly. It’s called an 8 Ball.” Ben sweetly told his dad that he still preferred to refer to it as a meatball.

Benjamin Cohen and Andy Cohen | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

So Cohen wondered if he should ask the “meatball” if Ben was going to have fun at camp. Ben turned the large ball over off-camera and the meatball delivered a prediction.

“It says … very doubtful,” Cohen said reading the ball’s answer and looking frustrated. “Meatball!”

He reassured his son he was going to have a good day at camp, held the ball up to the camera, and whispered, “Meatball.”

Fans couldn’t help but point out to Cohen that Ben is too young to read so he should have lied about the prediction. “Parenting 101 – remember he can’t read, control the narrative,” one person wrote on the post.

Another person added, “Me: *shakes ball* doesn’t even look at ball, “OUTLOOK GOOD!! Alright we are having a great day buddy!!!!” *big fake smile*”

Ben and Andy Cohen also debate his ‘calculations’

The toddler narrative has been going strong for some time in Cohen’s home, especially when it comes to camp. In an earlier Instagram video, Cohen shared the drive to camp where Ben insisted that according to his “calculations,” he wasn’t going to have a good day at camp.

“You have the power to be a good boy, to be nice to everybody, and to participate today,” Cohen was seen telling Ben, who was riding in the backseat of the car.

“My calculations don’t say that!” Ben insisted. Cohen wondered when exactly his son was making these “calculations” and if he could just make a new one.

“No,” Ben insisted. “This is my own calculation.” Adding, “Everyone has their own calculation.”

Cohen tried to turn it around by telling Ben that according to his calculations, today was going to be a great day and Ben was going to be a good boy.

Ben stubbornly replied, “That’s not true. My calculations don’t say that.”

Looking defeated, Cohen said, “Ok. Well, let’s recalculate.” Unfortunately for Cohen, Ben said he was not going to “recalculate.”

Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck replied, “I think you’re losing this one Andy, first look good. LOL.”

Tracy Tutor from Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles added, “Ben just gave me permission to use “by my calculations” in a sentence at least 10 times today. Thanks Ben.”

Other celebrity parents, like Carnie Wilson from the music group Wilson Phillips, had a theory. “I find that children say negative things because they are scared of something. I love how you talk to him. You said the power is in YOU to make it a good day. Smart, because we want to empower kids ( and adults) by giving them a choice… their choice. Then after they divide to actually do it- it works- then that feel better about themselves… it’s a good cycle to get into. Not easy-not every day possible but f*** it’s worth a try!!!! By the way when the hell are we going to finally meet????”