Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still fighting over their French estate, Château Miraval, years after their nasty split.

The legal feud between former power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt over their French estate, Château Miraval, has reached a fever pitch. Despite the drama, Jolie’s recent allegations seem to be tightening the bond between Pitt and his current flame, Ines de Ramon.

While Jolie and Pitt’s courtroom drama escalates, here’s a look at how she’s pushing her ex-husband closer to de Ramon.

Angelina Jolie bashes Brad Pitt once again in latest court filing

Pitt and Jolie’s legal battle over their French estate, Château Miraval, is intensifying.

New court records reveal that Jolie’s former investment firm, Nouvel, alleges that Pitt and his alleged accomplices are striving to maintain dominance over the estate. The firm claims they are doing so by draining and raiding its resources.

Nouvel is seeking a minimum of $350 million for the damages inflicted.

The court submission, provided by CNN, states that Pitt wasted the firm’s resources by pouring millions into self-indulgent projects. This includes over $1 million spent on revamping a swimming pool, repeatedly reconstructing a staircase, and extravagantly restoring a recording studio.

Nouvel’s legal representation contends that Pitt’s inappropriate behavior intensified following Jolie’s sale of Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo in October 2021. Tenute del Mondo is an offshoot of Stoli Group, overseen by Russian mogul Yuri Shefler.

“Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business,” the filing declared.

Brad Pitt’s drama has reportedly only brought him closer to Ines de Ramon

Even though Pitt’s relationship with Jolie is on shaky ground due to their persistent legal issues, his love story with Ines de Ramon continues to bloom.

An inside source told Us Magazine that Pitt and de Ramon have gotten even closer amid the legal drama.

“It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’ feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever,” the insider dished. “If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times.”

Throughout the legal tumult, de Ramon has consistently supported Pitt, with their relationship first becoming public in November 2022. The source noted that de Ramon empathizes with Pitt and has assured him of her unwavering support.

Pitt, in turn, has reciprocated the care and support of the jewelry designer, standing by her during her divorce from Paul Wesley. A few months ago, a source revealed that Pitt is quite smitten by her and sees their romance going the distance.

Pitt has not made any comments on the latest court filing.

A closer look at Angelina Jolie’s dispute with her former husband over their French winery

The legal drama between Pitt and Jolie was set in motion in February 2022. Pitt initiated legal proceedings against Jolie after she let go of her portion of the French property.

According to Pitt, he believed that her actions were “unlawful.” He claimed that they had mutually agreed not to dispose of the property without the other’s approval.

However, Jolie counter-sued, arguing that no such understanding existed. She insisted she sold her share of the vineyard to attain “financial independence ” from Pitt following their split.

Legal documents submitted last month revealed that Pitt’s legal team branded Jolie’s sale of her Miraval share as “vindictive.”

In response, Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy, released a statement. He referred to the accusations of abuse by Pitt during a 2016 plane journey, which Jolie had raised in another court document filed the previous fall.