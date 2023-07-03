While shooting ‘By the Sea’ a quirky incident between Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie showed just how far they will go for art.

When Hollywood’s golden couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, teamed up for the sultry drama By the Sea, things got a little weird on set. The two blurred the lines between their professional lives and movie characters, and that’s only the half of it.

At one point in production, Jolie admitted that Pitt relieved himself all over her shoes. The quirky incident not only showcased their wild dedication to their art but also painted a picture of their rollercoaster Hollywood romance.

Angelina Jolie on filming sex scenes with her then-husband

Jolie and Pitt collaborated on two films during their respective careers. They joined forces for Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005 and later teamed up for By the Sea in 2014. Interestingly, By the Sea marked their final joint project before their separation in 2016.

Before the movie’s release, Jolie openly discussed her experience filming intimate scenes with her real-life partner. In an interview with Us Magazine, Jolie acknowledged the awkwardness of directing and shooting such scenes with Pitt in By the Sea.

“Love scenes are strange anyway, but when you’re doing a love scene with a person that you really have sex with? The only way to get through it was for us to all talk about the absurdity of it and make sure no one was feeling awkward,” she stated.

While both Jolie and Pitt value artistic freedom, they had to strike a balance between creative expression and the reality of their relationship. In this instance, Pitt took on the responsibility of towel duty, ensuring Jolie’s modesty during the filming process.

But that’s hardly the strangest thing that happened on the set of By the Sea.

The ‘By the Sea’ star revealed Brad Pitt ‘pissed all over my shoes’

Despite the uncomfortable atmosphere on set, Pitt and Jolie pushed through, driven by their artistic dedication. In By the Sea, their characters engage in intense confrontations, which required some effort for the mother of six to fully embody.

“Brad and I had this one day when we were like, ‘Let’s just do ridiculous things and see what happens,’” she shared. “By the end of it, he had pissed all over my shoes, I had packed up the entire [hotel] room to leave, and he wrote ‘pillhead’ with an arrow on my head with a Sharpie while [my character] was sleeping.”

Pitt and Jolie seamlessly intertwined work and pleasure while working on By the Sea, which they filmed during their honeymoon in Malta. In the movie, the pair portrayed a married couple experiencing a newfound fascination with their neighbors.

This seductive drama marked their first onscreen reunion since their collaboration in Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. What made it even more extraordinary was that Jolie herself wrote and directed the film.

Sadly, this was also the last time Jolie and Pitt would collaborate on a film together. Despite being together for well over a decade, their marriage fell apart shortly after working on By the Sea.

A closer look at Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship timeline

Pitt and Jolie’s paths initially intertwined during the production of the spy thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003, where they portrayed a married duo of assassins. During that period, Pitt was with Jennifer Aniston, while Jolie had recently separated from her former spouse, Billy Bob Thorton.

After a decade of courtship, Pitt and Jolie sealed their commitment in 2014. Fast forward to 2015, and the couple proudly graced the red carpet together for the premiere of their film, By the Sea.

Regrettably, their matrimonial bond soon crumbled after the premiere. Shortly following their second wedding anniversary, Jolie initiated divorce proceedings against Pitt in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Needless to say, their divorce journey was anything but smooth. Amidst an acrimonious custody battle over their children, tensions escalated when Pitt took legal action against Jolie for divesting her stake in their winery. The case is still ongoing.