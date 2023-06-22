Anna Faris revealed what it felt like filming ‘The House Bunny’, a film project that she came up with the idea of.

Actor Anna Faris is known for projects like Mom and Scary Movie. In 2008, she expanded her filmography even further by starring in the cult-classic The House Bunny. But the film would involve a raunchy scene that Faris confided wasn’t supposed to go the way that it did.

Anna Faris once opened up about the scene that humiliated her in ‘The House Bunny’

Anna Faris | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The House Bunny was originally Faris’ brainchild. She starred in the movie as playboy bunny Shelley Darlington who had to leave Hugh Hefner’s mansion and operate independently in the real world. Faris came up with the idea on a whim, after a question popped into her head.

“About three years ago I was thinking about what happens when it’s time for the next phase of life for some of these girls who have lived in the Playboy mansion and how do you sort of re-enter the real world? I pitched the character to two writers and, together, they wrote a script and together we produced it,” Faris once said according to Girl.

Parts of the movie would be filmed in Hefner’s actual playboy mansion. Faris felt great pride in making a movie that she conceived of. After mostly being cast as comic relief, she also enjoyed playing the “pretty girl” for once in the flick. But her time on The House Bunny wasn’t without its issues. Faris found herself filming a nude scene for The House Bunny. But initially, she was under the impression that she wouldn’t be nude at all.

“It was my first nude scene and it wasn’t supposed to be me. I had a body double and we had some complicating factors with her. It was sort of a last minute thing, where I said, ‘I’ll just go ahead and do this.’ I was really uncomfortable. This crew that I’d been working with, that knows me when I put on my producer hat, suddenly sees me naked. It was really humiliating,” Faris once said according to Female First.

Anna Faris refused to pose nude on a Playboy magazine cover after the film

Despite her qualms with the film’s nudity, Faris confided that the film boosted her sex appeal in her own eyes. In hindsight, however, she wasn’t sure what to make of that feeling.

“It shifted me. I felt sexier, which I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing,” Faris said on her podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified.

It helped that her discomfort for undressing herself for the film only lasted a couple of weeks. Playboy, however, would actually ask Faris to pose naked for one of their magazine covers. But she refused.

“They understood it was all done to promote the movie anyway – and it’s not like I got paid or anything. I’d have to get paid to do that,” she once told Future Movies.

The respected actor did end up posing for the magazine anyway. But much to certain fans’ disappointment, Faris was fully clothed.

“I’ve got a funny story about that, actually. I was in New York last week and these guys shouted at me, ‘Hey, we bought the Playboy because we thought you were going to be naked. You’re not naked. We want our money back!’ I didn’t know what to say,” she said.

The House Bunny has managed to cultivate a generous following since its debut. So much so that even after over a decade since the film’s debut, some fans still hold out hope for a sequel. The Lost in Translation star addressed a sequel not too long ago. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Faris revealed it’s a thought that’s not too far away from her mind.

“There’s a lot of love in that movie. I love it that people still appreciate it. And I have a fantasy of bringing Shelley back as a country singer,” she said.