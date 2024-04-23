Anne Hathaway once reflected on what it was like working on ‘Ocean’s 8’ after having to get her body back into shape due to a pregnancy.

Actor Anne Hathaway has played a variety of roles since her breakthrough film The Princess Diaries. Not too long ago, she joined Sandra Bullock and many other stars for the action thriller Ocean’s 8. She not only enjoyed her time on the feature, but was pleasantly surprised by the sisterhood she experienced there.

Anne Hathaway couldn’t believe the reaction to her body when she did ‘Ocean’s 8’

Hathaway found herself playing a bad guy in the 2018 feature Ocean’s 8. Similar to its predecessors led by Brad Pitt, Ocean’s 8 featured a team of women brought together for a major bank heist. Hathaway’s character would be the target for the professional thieves, which included the likes of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna. But although Hathaway wouldn’t be teaming up with the other actors onscreen, there was plenty of solidarity between her and her co-stars behind the scenes.

Speaking on The Ellen Show, Hathaway reflected on her time on the set of Ocean’s 8. Back then, she was coming off of a pregnancy, and confided she had a difficult time getting the weight off before filming the movie.

“I don’t beat myself up about any of that stuff anymore, but after I had my son, the weight was really slow to come off and so I was a different size than I normally am,” Hathaway said.

But Hathaway pushed those thoughts to the back of her head and went on with filming the movie full of confidence. While on set, however, she discovered just how encouraging her Ocean’s 8 co-stars were.

“I walked on the set, and my weight’s a little up, and I’m just aware of it … I’m in my jeans, and I’ve done my best and I’m gonna love myself no matter what. And Sandy Bullock just looks up and goes, ‘Lookin’ good, mama.’ That made me feel amazing,” Hathaway remembered.

Bullock wasn’t the only actor who complimented her on her body.

“Then Cate Blanchett’s like, ‘Nice jeans, Hathaway,'” Hathaway recalled. “I was like ‘This is so great.”

But the compliment that really caught Hathaway off guard was from mega pop star Rihanna.

“Rihanna looks up and goes, ‘Damn girl, you got an ass,’” Hathaway said. “And I, of course was freaked out and loved it so much and I was like, ‘Really?’ And she goes, ‘You got an ass like me.’”

Anne Hathaway doubted that she and her ‘Ocean’s 8’ cast would’ve ever gotten so close

It seems that the friendship Hathaway developed with her Ocean’s 8 group continued on after the movie. Although Hathaway admitted that she only spent a lot of time with one member of the ensemble team.

“The only person I spent any real time with was Helena [Bonham Carter]. By the end of it, we were all really chummy, and it’s just continued after the movie. We’re all really friends and there for each other. If someone — myself included — is going through something, everyone has everyone’s back and everyone’s always encouraging each other,” Hathaway once told Entertainment Weekly.

Although the Oscar winner admitted that their bond might’ve been unexpected for everyone in the cast, including her.

“I don’t think any of us knew that was going to happen, but it’s really genuine and — gosh, I don’t want to gush too much, but it is reshaping the way I think about movies and how to be in a cast,” she said.

What are the chances of Anne Hathaway reuniting with her cast?

Hathaway was also asked if she saw herself teaming up with the rest of her Ocean’s 8 teammates ever again. But as is the case with most films, the Brokeback Mountain actor asserted it was mostly up to the film’s performance.

“That rests in the wallets of the audience. I hope so! I think that there are so many incredible actresses and women out there who have so much to show. Perhaps they’ve never had the opportunity. I know I got the chance to show a lot more than I ever had with this part so I hope that we get to make a lot more of these and we give a lot of other women time to shine,” she said.