Antonio Banderas Couldn’t Touch Angelina Jolie During Their Frustrating Sex Scene in ‘Original Sin’

Angelina Jolie has had love scenes with several co-stars over the years, including Antonio Banderas. But perhaps what made this particular love scene unique was that Banderas couldn’t touch his co-star during the intimate take.

Antonio Banderas couldn’t touch Angelina Jolie during their sex scene in ‘Original Sin’

Angelina Jolie | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Banderas and Jolie once starred in the erotic thriller Original Sin where they both played passionate and intense lovers. Both stars were no stranger to love scenes. But they wanted their Original Sin intimacy to stand out from their own individual raunchy scenes in prior movies.

“It’s just not being afraid of our bodies, I guess. The love scene – because there’s only one love scene in the movie – was shot in a couple of hours, no more than that. I figure we did no more than three takes,” Banderas once told Cinema. “We didn’t want to do that kind of love scene in which it doesn’t show anything but it looks very stylish.”

But in a 2007 interview with Daily Mail, Banderas confided that their steamy love scene wasn’t nearly as intense.

“Doing a sex scene with Angelina Jolie was the same as doing a scene where I have to fall off a horse,” he said. “You have to make it look real, but it just isn’t. We had to do a very intense sex scene in Original Sin but, of course, it’s nothing like the way it looks on screen.”

It didn’t help that the actor had to be pretty hands-off of Jolie at the time.

“I couldn’t touch her, because she had tattoos everywhere and they had to be covered with make-up, so I had to try not to dislodge it,” he continued. “And when there are 150 guys around you and every 20 seconds they shout ‘Cut’ and then mess with your hair and the positioning of your arms, it’s not sexy at all.”

Angelina Jolie blamed ‘Original Sin’ love scene for starting rumors about an affair

Both stars had their own partners at the time. Jolie was married to her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton. Meanwhile, Banderas also had a wife in Melanie Griffith.

Despite this, the film generated rumors that Banderas and Jolie’s onscreen relationship was beginning to mirror real life. But Jolie slammed speculation that she was romantically involved in any way with her co-star.

“You’re talking about a man who is deeply in love with his wife, and married, he has beautiful children with her, and they’re such a great family,” Jolie said in a resurfaced interview with ABC News. “And I’m madly in love with my husband, we have such a great relationship, and the idea that either one of us would, would want anything more than our marriages is really insulting and angering.”

Jolie credited their love scenes for stirring up the gossip in the first place.

“You know, they’d pick up on that, and a lot of the other things they can’t talk about because it’s a thriller and there are secrets, and so you can’t talk about the other things,” she said. “And so the obvious aspects of it is that it’s a very passionate film. I didn’t want to do a sexy movie — that wasn’t what I was out to do. I wanted to do a film about characters, and explore why different things come out in different ways in our life.”

Antonio Banderas’ wife Melanie Griffith would frequently stop by the ‘Original Sin’ set

Banderas’ wife was constantly on the Original Sin set. And according to Jolie, Griffith wasn’t in the least bit worried about an affair between Jolie and the Zorro star. Not only that, but Griffith encouraged her husband Banderas to do Original Sin.

“She was the one that read it and insisted he do the film, because she thought it was such a great character and a great story for him,” Jolie recalled. “So she was actually the one who’s more rooting for it than anybody.”