‘Are You the One?’: Where Is Host Ryan Devlin Now?

Actor Ryan Devlin hosted the MTV reality dating show Are You the One? until season 6, when Terrence J took over. Currently, in its ninth season with Kamie Crawford as the presenter, many viewers still miss Devlin and are curious about what happened to the Michigan native as he’s primarily stepped away from television since his departure as host. Where is he now?

Where is Ryan Devlin now?

When reality dating experiment Are You the One? premiered on MTV in 2014, actor Ryan Devlin was tapped to host. He remained the presenter for the first five seasons until actor Terrence J replaced him in season 6.

Following his exit from the show in 2017, Devlin appeared in episodes of Olive Forever (2018), the sitcom Another Period (2018), and the supernatural crime drama iZombie (2019). The actor has since stepped away from television, last appearing in a 2019 episode of the mystery drama show Veronica Mars.

? RYAN DEVLIN IS FED THE F*CK UP! Find out if the #AYTO house will identify their next perfect match TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/GMQv5GEwhS — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) March 1, 2017

He currently spends his free time rock climbing and growing his snack bar company that he co-founded in 2015, This Bar, which aims to end severe acute malnutrition. It’s unclear why Devlin left Are You the One? as he seemingly hasn’t addressed his exit.

Terrence J offered little insight when speaking to International Business Times before the season 6 premiere. He explained he landed the position due to his “overall deal” with VH1 and MTV and didn’t ask Devlin for a “blessing” to take the gig. Regardless of the reason for his departure, the former host doesn’t appear to hold a grudge. In 2020, he posted several behind-the-scenes pictures with the cast and crew when the reality show started trending on Netflix.

How old is Ryan Devlin?

Born June 5, 1980, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Devlin is currently 42 years old, making him around 34 when he began hosting Are You the One.

At the age of 26, the actor made his television debut as Mocha Joey in an episode of the sitcom Grounded for Life. Following a few more acting appearances, the Michigan native landed his first hosting gig for the finale of the short-lived competition show R U the Girl (2005).

Shortly afterward, he hosted ET on MTV for a couple of seasons before making his film debut in 2006’s Life is Short. Throughout the next 10 years, he only appeared in a few movies but continued to frequent television shows.

For example, Devlin scored recurring roles in Veronica Mars as Mercer Hayes, Big Shots (2007) as Zack Wells, Grey’s Anatomy (2010) as Bill Portman, Brothers & Sisters (2010) as Seth Whitley, Cougar Town (2010) as Smith Frank, Play it Again, Dick (2014) as Duncan Kane, Jane the Virgin (2014) as Billy Cordero, and iZombie (2019) as Dalton.

Is Ryan Devlin married?

In June 2009, Devlin married writer Kara Holden.

Rediscover the phenomenon and true story of Zach Sobiech in Clouds, an Original Movie, streaming Oct. 16 only on #DisneyPlus. #CloudsMovie pic.twitter.com/HO9CSgjIpQ — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 10, 2020

She’s known for her work on the live-action comedy Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016), comedy-drama Carrie Pilby (2016), and biographical romantic musical drama Clouds (2020), which earned her a 2021 Writers Guild of America nomination. The couple has two kids together.