‘Are You the One?’: Sam Khan’s Early Exit Made Franchise History

Are You the One? Season 9 has switched to a new network and includes singles worldwide. It also featured another first when UK native Sam Khan chose to leave the Paramount+-based reality TV dating experiment after seven episodes for personal reasons.

Sam Khan left ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 for personal reasons

Host Kamie Crawford announced United Kingdom native Sam Khan decided to exit Are You the One? Season 9 by the eighth episode for personal reasons.

He didn’t get much screen time but was featured heavily in the premiere episode after winning the first date. Sam chose Courtney Rowe, and she opened up about her endometriosis journey.

For the first time ever 22 singles from around the world are coming together to find the ONE for them. ?



Are You The One? is now streaming, exclusively on #ParamountPlus. #AYTO https://t.co/NtuPufT5Ec pic.twitter.com/BoPo7MwemL — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 18, 2023

However, the UK native rubbed her the wrong way and came across as judgemental when he mentioned their castmates seemed to lack education.

Therefore, they moved on from each other and never sat together for a match-up ceremony. Instead, he coupled up with Julia-Ruth Smith for the blackout, Dew Pineda, Roz Odujebe, and Anissa Aguilar, and twice with Taylor Kelly. However, none of them was his perfect match.

Sam made history with his early exit from ‘Are You the One?’

When the host announced his exit, she also revealed his person would leave the house that night and join Brendan Mosca and Julia-Ruth and Brooke Rachman and Ollie Andersen in the Honeymoon Suite.

Sam’s perfect match turned out to be Mijntje Lupgens, who just found out Hamudi Hasoon wasn’t her person. Although it shocked some castmates, a few pointed out that Sam frequently expressed he wanted his match to be career driven.

Mijntje has already put together an impressive resume as a backup dancer. His exit also upset a few cast members who thought Sam shouldn’t have ended the experience early.

The UK native’s choice to leave the competition made franchise history, as no one had walked away before the finale. Sam has addressed his exit on social media, insisting that he had several reasons to remove himself.

Mike Crescenzo is the only other contestant who has left ‘Are You the One?’

Then 24-year-old Stony Brook, New York native Mike Crescenzo is the only other contestant who didn’t finish the show with his castmates.

During Are You the One? Season 3 (2015), he quickly connected with Amanda Garcia, and they sat next to each other for the first couple of ceremonies before realizing they weren’t a match.

I hope Magic Mike is ready to feel Amanda's wrath on tomorrow's #AYTO.https://t.co/OLdL4qiPPH — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) October 13, 2015

He tried to move on with Kayla Brackett and Melanie Velez but ended up in a drunken altercation with Amanda near the end of the competition. It turned physical when he shoved her, resulting in his disqualification.

The cast realized Kiki Cooper and Mike were perfect matches as Truth Booth removed everyone else from contention. Unlike Mijntje, she didn’t have to leave the competition or go to the Honeymoon Suite and stayed in the villa for the remaining two episodes. Despite his behavior, MTV cast Mike on Real World Seattle: Bad Blood (2016) shortly later. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.