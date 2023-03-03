‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Sam Khan Addresses His Decision to Leave

During Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 8, host Kamie Crawford announced Sam Khan’s early departure from the reality TV dating show. Following the airing, he took to social media to address his exit.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Are You the One? Season 9.]

‘Are You the One?’ cast member Sam Khan | Gerardo Valido/Paramount+

Sam Khan addresses exit from ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9

Host Kamie Crawford revealed Sam Khan chose to leave the house for personal reasons during Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 8.

A few castmates, namely Clay Carey, questioned his decision to leave the dating series as he thought the UK native would regret it. Following the episode, Sam addressed his choice to exit two episodes before the finale in a series of clips posted to his Instagram story.

He began by insisting he had several explanations but claimed he wouldn’t reveal them anytime soon. Even though Sam didn’t stick it out, he said he considered it a “great opportunity” and doesn’t regret it as it has resulted in many friendships. He called Julia-Ruth “one of his favorite people” and admitted he likely would have left earlier had they not connected.

According to Sam, he and the New Zealand native shared many deep conversations, and he thanked her for supporting him during and after the show. Additionally, he noted his appreciation for Roz Odujebe and Anissa Aguilar and remains in contact with them. He also compared Hamudi Hasoon to a brother and thanked Nathan Grant, Mikey Owusu, Ollie Andersen, and Clay for having his back in the house. Finally, Sam said he’s “fond” of Dew Pineda and is disappointed she didn’t receive as much airtime.

Sam was featured in the premiere episode of ‘AYTO 9’

The UK native didn’t receive much airtime in AYTO Season 9 but was featured heavily in the premiere episode.

He won the first date and picked Courtney Rowe because she immediately caught his eye. She opened up to him about her endometriosis diagnosis, but he rubbed her the wrong way when he mentioned his standards.

Not this looking a real life Disney movie ??✨ #AYTO pic.twitter.com/Z1MIJwJKeE — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) January 19, 2023

Additionally, he claimed he thought some castmates might lack education, causing her to believe he might be judgemental. After the date, she began hitting it off with Aqel Carson and sat next to him at the first match-up ceremony. He apparently connected with Julia-Ruth, and they paired up.

However, it was a blackout, signifying none of them were perfect matches. Therefore, he moved on to Dew, followed by Roz, and sat next to Taylor Kelly in back-to-back ceremonies. Sam then coupled up with Anissa when the cast decided to switch things up before he decided to leave the competition.

Mijntje Lupgens and Sam are a perfect match

Netherlands native Mijntje Lupgens and Hamudi hit it off toward the beginning of the season, sitting next to each other at the second ceremony.

They coupled up a total of three times and thought they were a perfect match until the seventh Truth Booth determined they weren’t. The two promised to move on for the game’s sake but planned to continue a relationship after filming.

I guess FMK is the new strategy ? #ayto episode 8 streaming now on @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/psAjWtOB3E — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) March 1, 2023

During the ceremony following the news, Kamie revealed that Sam’s perfect match would immediately move into the Honeymoon Suite alongside Brendan Mosca and Julia-Ruth and Brooke Rachman and Ollie. She announced his perfect match as Mijtntje, shocking her and the rest of the cast, namely Hamudi.

However, some understood the pairing as Sam frequently voiced his preference for a career-driven partner. Mijtntje has already developed an impressive resume as a background dancer for artists including Jason Derulo and Dua Lipa. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.