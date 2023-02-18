‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Single Says He Was ‘Mistreated;’ Another Says He Made Them Feel Uncomfortable

Eduardo Dickson Jr. appears in season 9 of the reality TV dating series Are You the One? Following the sixth episode, he publicly accused his castmates of mistreatment. However, Taylor Kelly claimed he instigated fights and made her feel uncomfortable.

Eduardo Dickson Jr. accuses castmates of mistreatment

Are You the One? Season 9 cast member Eduardo Dickson Jr. has connected the most with Jordanne Deveaux as they’ve sat next to each other for the past three ceremonies.

However, it seems he didn’t get along with some of his castmates during his time in the house. In a series of tweets posted on February 15, the contestant claimed the producers are “saving the cast” by not airing horrible events he insists occurred.

After reviewing this latest episode of #ayto and it’s copycat on Netflix #perfectmatch…I’m really disappointed that I’m more engaged with a spin-off show I’m NOT on



HOW!?!?



Why are the producers saving the cast

I witnessed so much ugly during the filming of AYTO#ayto9 #aytos9 — Eduardo Dickson Jr (@EduardoMrNy) February 15, 2023

For example, the entrepreneur said he was “mistreated” and accused some of his “insecure and spineless” co-stars of teaming up on him, purposefully pushing his buttons, and trying to “jump” him.

According to Eduardo, he didn’t react out of fear of receiving the “angry Black man” label. Additionally, the reality TV star refused to name the culprits due to his contract preventing him. However, he promised to name three people he intended to call out to a boxing match.

Taylor Kelly said Eduardo made her feel uncomfortable

Castmate Taylor Kelly responded to Eduardo’s claims in a now-deleted tweet uploaded to Reddit. She accused him of tripping people, stealing clothes, and making her feel uncomfortable when she changed, resulting in producers asking him to leave the room.

Additionally, Taylor said she frequently made his way into conversations when he saw cameras. Eduardo quickly responded, referring to her as “Spongebob Square Chest,” and denied her accusations.

SPONGEBOB SQUARE CHEST you listen here. Never did I trip anyone, or do I need to steal anything. My response to you is. SHOW ME THE FOOTAGE, because that’s how confident I am in what I’m saying – are you??? BTW if I’m somewhere before you and you tell me to leave .. — Eduardo Dickson Jr (@EduardoMrNy) February 15, 2023

He also claimed that no one wanted to watch her change, leading Taylor to ask him why producers had to ask him to leave the room multiple times. Eduardo seemed to confirm this in his reply, noting, “btw if I’m somewhere before you and you tell me to leave..”

She called him out for insulting her looks and pointed out that he told her she had the best picture shortly after filming. After a back-and-forth exchange about his “lil screen time,” Taylor brought up Eduardo apparently lying about his emergency contact information and said he tried to provoke fights in the house.

Eduardo also accused a castmate of stealing his charger

He didn’t respond to the allegation but continued to tweet about his castmates, accusing someone of stealing a charger from his house. No one else seemed to engage with Eduardo and his tweets, but Jordanne replied to his latest post with laughing emojis.

The following day, Taylor asked her castmate if he wanted to “start unnecessary Twitter beef” again, but Eduardo declined because she “deletes her tweets,” making it pointless.

ADHD is adhding again today, wondering if @EduardoMrNy would like to speak his mind and start unnecessary twitter beef today? #ayto — Taylor Kelly (@taylork_13) February 16, 2023

Although Eduardo hasn’t had much camera time, it’s clear he has connected with Jordanne the most. However, their relationship hasn’t received much screen time, and they’re probably not a perfect match due to the number of times they’ve sat together without receiving more beams.

Taylor connected with Will Gagnon, and they thought they would enter the Honeymoon Suite first until the Truth Booth confirmed they weren’t a perfect match. She has since sat with Sam Khan in back-to-back ceremonies, but their connection hasn’t received any screen time. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.