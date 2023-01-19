‘Are You the One?’: Will Gets Called out for Being ‘Intense’

Are You the One? wouldn’t be the same if reality TV stars didn’t get caught up in a love triangle. Season 9 started with one, and Will Gagnon was accused of being intense.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Are You The One? Season 9 Episode 1 – 2.]

Brooke, Will, and Leo are in a love triangle on ‘Are You the One?’

The first episode showed the cast gathered around host Kamie Crawford. Brooke Rachman answered who she was attracted to out of the men. She pointed at Leo Svete because of his height, but she also liked Will.

Will told her that he’s looking for someone who is supportive. Brooke talked about working on her self worth in the past year. “I need someone who is literally obsessed with how I am,” she told him.

She also had a deep chat with Leo. She revealed she deteriorated in her last relationship because of how strict her ex was. Leo claimed he had the same experience.

Brooke revealed her dad went to the ICU two weeks ago. Leo was able to relate because his dad almost died in the ICU too. They spent even more time together after that talk.

Brooke calls Will ‘intense’ on ‘Are You the One?’

The second episode showed Will pulling Brooke aside to talk. He complained in his confessional that she’s been inseparable from Leo. Brooke admitted she gets to know people through flirting in her confessional.

“I made a joke earlier and you gave me a dirty a** look,” Will said. “I was like, ‘Geez save some for the rest of us.’ And you’re like [makes a dirty look].”

“I didn’t hear you,” Brooke replied. He reminded her that she was sitting with Leo. “You’re so like–.”

“I’m not mean, I promise,” Will claimed. “Not mean, but like intense?” Brooke said.

Apparently Brooke said Will would be her number one if he was nicer. Will claimed there is no one in the house that he’s attracted to besides her. “You’re just like…it,” he told her. “I mean it’s kinda like a big deal, well for me. Maybe not for you though.”

Brooke started crying because she found that “really sweet.” They hugged at the end of the conversation.

Who does Brooke sit next to in the first match-up ceremony?

Kamie Crawford | Photo: Paramount+

The second episode ended with the first match-up ceremony. Leo was the second person to pick a woman. “I’m picking the beautiful, Brooke,” he announced. When she stood next to him, he dipped her back and kissed her.

“I’m literally going to start bawling my eyes out,” Crawford told them. “That was so f***ing cute.”

“I came into this not thinking I was going to crush on someone so hard so fast,” Brooke said to her. Will said he felt like he was her shoulder to cry on when Leo isn’t giving her attention.

Will was the last person to make a choice, and Jordanne Deveaux was the last woman left. But since the ceremony ended with a blackout that means those matches are wrong. Fans have to wait for the next episodes to be released on Peacock to see how this affects the love triangle.