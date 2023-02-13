‘Are You the One?’ Season 9: Courtney Shares More About Endometriosis Journey in Social Media Post

Are You the One? Season 9 cast member Courtney Rowe opened up about her having endometriosis during the first date of the season. She has shared more about her journey on social media.

Courtney Rowe opened up about her endometriosis during ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 premiere

In the premiere episode of Are You the One? Season 9, Sam Khan chose Courtney Rowe for the first date as he believes she physically fits his idea of a perfect match.

However, she wasn’t sure at first, admitting she wouldn’t usually go for his type. During their date, he asked why she seemed shocked that he picked her, and Courtney revealed she had previously dealt with insecurities and felt inferior in the house with many “stunning women.”

Additionally, they discussed their values, and the United Kingdom native shared how important family is to her. She also revealed she has endometriosis, making it harder to get pregnant.

In the confessional, Courtney explained she has a low fertility rate and recognized her window was closing, leading her to want to have a child with her partner of five years. However, he wasn’t ready, ultimately resulting in the end of the relationship. Sam seems receptive to starting a family but admits he still has several years of school left until he becomes a general surgeon.

Courtney shared more about her journey on social media

After the two-episode premiere, Courtney took to social media to thank fans for their supportive and encouraging messages following the debut.

She explained on her Instagram story that it took her 10 years to discover she had endometriosis and has since undergone three operations.

The United Kingdom then opened up about how her journey affected her personally, adding, “mentally and physically, it’s drained me, it’s ruined my relationships, it’s changed my body, and it’s still causing me issues today.”

Regardless, the AYTO cast member is still thankful for everything she does have. She also noted she believes she’ll get her “happily ever after” one day, potentially spoiling the United Kingdom native didn’t find love on the reality TV dating show. “To all my endo warriors, you got this. We are 1 in 10,” she closed.

Courtney currently has the strongest connection with Will Gagnon

Even though Courtney and Sam had a good conversation, his comments about the other castmates’ presumed lack of education rubbed her the wrong way.

Following their date, Aqel Carson shot his shot, and they appeared to hit it off, leading him to choose her at the first match-up ceremony. However, the blackout confirmed they weren’t a perfect match. After sitting next to Leo Svete at the second ceremony by default, she moved on with Will Gagnon

Their relationship hasn’t received much airtime, but they’re clearly into each other. He called her an “amazing person” and thinks they can give each other what they need. They’ve sat next to each other at the past two match-up ceremonies and believe they’re one of the “power couples.”

However, the couple hasn’t shared their first kiss yet. In the most recent episode, she and Will enjoyed a nice date together and solidified their feelings. The cast opted to send Julia-Ruth Smith and Brendan Mosca into the Truth Booth instead, and they ended up being a perfect match. On the other hand, Sam hasn’t found a connection yet. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.