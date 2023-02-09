Aubrey Plaza’s ‘SNL’ Audition Included This ‘Pill Popping’ Character

Aubrey Plaza is definitely one of the “it-girls” of the moment. Many of Plaza’s fans fell in love with her during her time on Parks and Recreation, but the star has done a lot since her days playing April Ludgate.

From her 2020 performance in Black Bear to Plaza’s recent stint hosting Saturday Night Live, the actor and her career have come a long way. As Plaza reflected on her path to fame and stardom, she recalled one particular “pill-popping” character from her SNL audition.

Aubrey Plaza’s journey on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Aubrey Plaza on the set of "Saturday Night Live" while preparing to host

Ahead of Plaza’s exciting hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, the Ingrid Goes West star sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about her exciting career and the journey that has brought her to this point. As some of Plaza’s loyal fans might already know, back in 2004, Plaza was actually an intern at Saturday Night Live.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Plaza recalled working for the design department during her interning days. Leo Yoshimura, Eugene Lee, and Keith Raywood were a few of the esteemed and well-known designers Plaza got to work closely with as an intern at Saturday Night Live.

Although she didn’t necessarily get to talk to the cast of the late-night NBC series, she shared how she would “study like a sponge” and lurk in the shadows. Just days before Plaza was set to take the stage for the first time as a host for Saturday Night Live, the actor jokingly pointed out that her “master plan” worked out.

An unsuccessful ‘Saturday Night Live’ audition included this ‘pill popping’ character

Plaza’s return to Saturday Night Live was definitely a full-circle one. From interning to hosting and everything in between. While recently speaking with Fallon, Plaza also revealed that she once auditioned to become an elite cast member of SNL.

Though she didn’t make it to the final audition, Plaza shared that she did a “preliminary first-round showcase at ECB.” During the audition, she did some characters, like the Puerto Rican news reporter determined to make the stories sexy. Plaza recalled, “I was just trying to, like, sex up the news or something.” A “pill-popping housewife” with a talk show called Celebri-tails was another character Plaza brought out for her audition.

Although it didn’t work out for Plaza then, things are definitely working out for her now.

Aubrey Plaza’s most recent roles in the spotlight

Plaza has gotten a tremendous amount of positive attention and traction over the past few months. Of course, her raving performance on season two of The White Lotus definitely has something to do with that.

Playing Harper Spiller on HBO’s highly-talked-about series, her character’s story and arc had viewers talking and raising eyebrows everywhere. In addition to working on the set of The White Lotus, Plaza has blown viewers away in crime drama Emily the Criminal.

Looking ahead, Plaza’s viewers can expect to see her in upcoming blockbusters like Megalopolis and Marvel Studios’ new TV series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.