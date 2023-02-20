Audrey Hepburn’s Shoe Size Might Surprise You

Throughout her career, Audrey Hepburn was known for her acting roles and her fashion. In addition to being one of the most acclaimed actors of her time, the celebrity was also considered to be a style icon. While Hepburn was known for her petite frame, her shoe size was allegedly bigger than what fans would expect.

Audrey Hepburn | Bettmann/Contributor

Audrey Hepburn allegedly wore a size 10 shoe

Hepburn died in 1993, and after her death, People Magazine published a profile about the actor. According to People Magazine, Hepburn “created a new ideal of beauty” throughout her career.

“A rail-thin gamine during the zaftig Zeitgeist of the 50s, she created a new ideal of beauty and with the help of her friend designer Hubert de Givenchy, established an impeccable—and frenetically imitated—look predicated on simplicity,” wrote People Magazine.

Even though Hepburn was known for her good looks and fashion, she was still critical of herself.

According to People Magazine, Hepburn once said, “Oh, I’d like to be not so flat-chested. I’d like not to have such angular shoulders, such big feet, such a big nose.”

Marie Claire reports that “Despite her small frame, Hepburn actually wore a size 10 in shoes” and “She reportedly also bought her signature ballet flats half a size larger to avoid a squeezed-in look.”

Audrey Hepburn was known for her figure

Part of what made Hepburn’s fashion and style so noteworthy was her consistently small figure. Years after her death, those in Hepburn’s life combatted misinformation about Hepburn’s diet.

“People think because she was skinny that she had an eating disorder, but it’s not true. She loved Italian food and pasta. She ate a lot of grains, not a lot of meat, and a little bit of everything,” her son Luca Dotti told People Magazine.

Hepburn’s longtime partner at the time of her death, Robert Wolders, also spoke with People Magazine about Hepburn’s diet and lifestyle.

“We’d walk for miles. She could outwalk me,” Wolders told People Magazine. “She had a healthy metabolism, but she was not excessive. She never said, ‘I have to do five miles today.’ She didn’t diet.”

He continued, “We had brown bread with jam for breakfast, lunch would be chicken or veal or pasta, often with vegetables from the garden, and for dinner we often had soup with chicken and vegetables. She had chocolate after dinner, baking chocolate. She had a finger or two of Scotch at night.”

Audrey Hepburn enjoyed the spotlight

Despite some of the scrutiny she received during her career, Hepburn made it clear that she appreciated her fans and her role in pop culture.

According to People Magazine, Hepburn once said, “People associate me with a time when movies were pleasant. When women wore pretty dresses in films and you heard beautiful music. I always love it when people write me and say, I was having a rotten time, and I walked into a cinema and saw one of your movies, and it made such a difference.’”