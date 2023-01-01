The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Was Passionate About Poetry and Literature While in School

Aside from writing and performing music, Mike Love often shares his love for poetry, literature, languages, and reading. Here’s what we learned about this Beach Boys member and his time at school.

Mike Love is one of the founding members of The Beach Boys

Mike Love of The Beach Boys performs at A Capitol Fourth at U.S. Capitol | Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts

Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and school friend Al Jardine were the founding members of The Beach Boys. Together, they released hits like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Good Vibrations,” and “God Only Knows.”

The Beach Boys’ Mike Love read ‘all the time’ while in school

As a songwriter and vocalist for the group, Love often shared his love for reading, especially during his time as a student. Aside from his work with music, Love is the author behind Good Vibrations.

“When I was in school, I read all the time,” Love said during an interview with On Milwaukee. “Poetry, literature, things like that.”

The Beach Boys created music while they were still teenagers, with Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson’s father functioning as the group’s manager. Jardine even brought his mother to his school’s hamburger restaurant to listen to a jukebox.

Jardine even temporarily left the group to continue his education. Meanwhile, Love attended Susan Miller Dorsey High School. He took some college classes but dropped out shortly after thanks to the Beach Boys’ success.

“And I love languages,” Love added. “I’ve always enjoyed communicating thoughts and feelings with words. Someday I’d like to make a documentary about what Brian did, what I did, and how all the other guys who were playing and singing fit in.”

Although Brian Wilson functioned as the primary songwriter for this group, Love is also credited as a songwriter on several Beach Boys hits. Love is the sole writer behind “Big Sur,” partnering with Jardine for “Don’t Go Near the Water.”

The Beach Boys released ‘Be True to Your School’

Aside from performing under the Beach Boys’ title, Love released music as a solo artist. That includes the 2017 album Unleash the Love — with AJR on “Darlin,’” John Stamos on “Getcha Back,” and “Warmth of the Sun” featuring Ambha Love.

He even appeared on Full House, particularly “Beach Boy Bingo” with the other band members. Love returned for the “Our Very First Telethon” episode of the sitcom, singing “Be True to Your School” alongside John Stamos.

This track featured lyrics about school spirit, with the artists singing, “When some loud braggart tries to put you down and says his school is great, I tell him right away what’s the matter buddy ain’t you heard of my school it’s number one in the state.”

On Spotify, Love and Brian Wilson are credited as the songwriters for “Be True to Your School,” with the track earning over a million plays. Other Beach Boys songs are available on most major streaming platforms.