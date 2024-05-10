Check out the Duchess of Sussex's stunning look as she and Prince Harry arrive in Nigeria. Plus, what activities they have on tap over the next couple of days.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in Nigeria for their first international tour together since stepping down as working royals. The duke and duchess were personally invited to the West African nation by the chief of defense staff General Christopher Musa, the country’s top-ranking military official, as part of the celebrations of the Invictus Games anniversary.

The prince and former Suits star were greeted during a welcome ceremony as they made their first stop at Lightway Academy in Abuja where they met with schoolchildren.

Photos of the pair’s visit had the internet buzzing with fans in awe over Meghan’s look.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry watch people dancing as they arrive at the Lightway Academy in Abuja | KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

While Harry sported a casual linen outfit, the Duchess of Sussex donned a peach-colored maxi dress by Heidi Merrick.

Some social media users pointed out that coincidentally, the backless halter style name of that dress is the “Windsor.”

Meghan Markle clapping during visit to the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria | KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Meghan accessorized with a gold chain necklace, gold bangles, and vintage gold Lanvin button earrings. She pulled her hair back in a low ponytail and wore minimal makeup.

The duchess and her husband were presented with long wooden bead necklaces that they both wore during their visit.

Meghan Markle speaks as they visit the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria | Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Images

People noted that Meghan, who recently learned about her Nigerian heritage gave a speech at the academy telling the youngsters: “Every single one of you has a story. We all have our story. And there’s no shame in any single one of your stories. Even on the hardest days or darkest days, everything is a pillar of your strength by each of you being there … as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you.

“It is a complete honor to have our first visit to Nigeria be here with all of you. We believe in you. We believe in your futures. We believe in your ability to continue to tell your stories and to just be honest with each other.”

Meghan Markle smiling and laughing as she spoke at the Lightway Academy in Nigeria | KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

It was also hard not to notice that Prince Harry’s wife was absolutely beaming when she spoke. Many of her fans said she looked as happy as ever.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take part in activities at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria | KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Next on their trip, the duo will attend a training session for the organization Nigeria: Unconquered and a reception hosted by the Chief of Defence Staff in honor of military families.

Meghan will then co-host a Women in Leadership event with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization. And the duke and duchess will attend a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception, and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak with students at the Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria | KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

So with the Sussexes jam-packed schedule over the next few days, fans are looking forward to seeing more snaps of their activities and of course Meghan’s looks.