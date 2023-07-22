A body language and behavioral expert has analyzed several photos of the Duchess of Sussex over the years and is revealing when and where her demeanor really changed.

Meghan Markle was no stranger to walking red carpets before she even met Prince Harry. But according to a body language expert, something shifted after the former Suits star began walking red carpets and attending big events with her now-husband.

Here’s when the expert noticed a change in the Duchess of Sussex’s demeanor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in front of City Hall and walk the red carpet in Düsseldorf, Germany | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

What Meghan’s red carpet body language was like before becoming a royal

Behavioral and body language expert Judi James analyzed some of Meghan’s red-carpet moments over the years and spoke to Express about what she observed and when things changed.

One of Meghan’s first big red-carpet moments was in 2013 at the world premiere of the Hunger Games movie which happened to be in London. For the event, she wore a long sleeve black mini dress with strappy heels and James noted: “This seems to be Meghan pretending to be someone she is not in a bid to fit into the kind of work roles she was getting. It’s a million miles away from the confident campaigner for issues like women’s rights etc.

“Her mouth smile looks forced, as though she’s not enjoying the experience at all, and the hand on her hip is awkwardly placed, suggesting inexperience. Her legs are crossed at the ankle which is a self-diminishing ritual often based on a desire to look cute and vulnerable to avoid criticism or attack. Her knees are pulled back, suggesting inner tension.”

Meghan Markle poses for pictures at the world premiere of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ in London | ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images

James saw more of the same in Meghan’s body language at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in 2015.

The future duchess posed alongside her Suits co-stars in white wide-leg trousers and a white T-shirt.

James opined: “It’s the glamour look again but the pose seems to make her uncomfortable, as though her heart isn’t in it. The back is arched again to push her chest out and her gleaming smile looks unconvincing while that thumb hanging from the pocket looks less than casual.”

Expert says this is the moment the duchess’s demeanor changed

Fast-forward to 2019 after just about everything in Meghan’s life changed post her marriage to Prince Harry, including her body language on the red carpet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend ‘The Lion King’ European premiere | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple appeared at The Lion King premiere in London and walked the “yellow” carpet together. They also interacted with several other guests as well as the film’s stars.

According to James, this was the moment Meghan carried herself in a different way and was completely genuine as she stopped acting and her true emotions came through.

“There is a whole new version of Meghan here as she clings to Harry’s hand and pushes in behind his arm while using her bag as a small barrier gesture. Her shrugged shoulders hint at shyness but her happy smile is the most congruent yet,” James explained.

Meghan’s post-royal life body language on the red carpet

The expert noticed that in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s red-carpet moments since stepping down as working royals, Meghan’s poses with Harry are different than when she is photographed alone.

Meghan Markle poses for photos at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

The expert pointed out that when the duo arrived at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City, “Meghan’s pose changes when she is with Harry on the red carpet. Here she clings with both hands and even crosses her legs at the feet again to let us know she’s still slightly out of her comfort zone.”

But in her solo photos at the Women of Vision Awards ceremony the duchess “looked on top of her game” showing off her “a symmetric smile and a gleaming, excited eye expression suggesting confidence.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.