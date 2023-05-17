Meghan Markle Showed ‘Family Unity’ With Prince Harry and Doria Ragland at New York Awards Ceremony, According to Body Language Expert

TL;DR:

The Ms. Foundation for Women honored Meghan Markle with the 2023 Women of Vision Award on May 16.

Meghan Markle attended the New York City gala alongside Prince Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland.

According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle went into “family mode” posing for photos with Prince Harry and Doria Ragland.

Meghan Markle | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

The 2023 Women of Vision Awards were a family night for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. No, they didn’t bring their two children. Joining the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 16 was Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. The three attended the New York event where the Ms. Foundation honored Meghan. According to a body language expert, their “family unity” was on display.

Meghan Markle’s Women of Vision Awards arrival demonstrated it was ‘very much’ her ‘night’

Arriving at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, New York, Meghan’s demeanor “showed it was very much” her “night,” body language expert Judi James told The Sun.

Meghan, 41, had her “adoring mother and husband showing pride and support,” which the “arrival order,” sans any “nod to royal protocol,” demonstrated.

“Harry gets out of the car first but waits dutifully as Meghan walks in ahead looking every inch the star,” James said.

Harry’s “widened eye expression,” coupled with a few adjustments of his tie, “made him look a little anxious and startled when he first emerged from the car.” Whereas the “beaming smile” Harry had on his face walking “behind his wife and her mother into the venue suggests nothing less than pride and excitement.”

Meghan, James noted, entered the building with “A-list confident body language,” following Doria with Harry pulling up the rear.

Meghan and Doria Ragland did a ‘virtual group hug’ pose with Harry ahead of the ceremony

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

A “family pose” featuring Harry, Meghan, and Ragland proved to be a proud moment all around, James told Express.

“In the family pose, Harry is placed in the middle with his arms out behind the backs of his wife and mother-in-law,” the expert said. “His pose and his energy signals are low-status and his smile looks bashful here.”

As for Meghan, she appeared “poised and confident.” However, her body language did offer some hints.

“In family mode though, Meghan’s left arm is held straight to signal pride in her family unit,” James said. Placing one arm around Harry’s back, Meghan signaled “family unity in the virtual group hug, while her other is straight to register confidence.”

Harry also looked “keen to show unity with a virtual hug,” James told the outlet. As for Meghan’s mom, Ragland’s smile included a slight pursing of the lips” indicating “total pride in her daughter.”

Meghan gave Harry a ‘hero’ look at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

The Duchess of Sussex’s body language seemed to change when it was just her and her husband. Harry and Meghan posed together on the event’s black carpet. However, as James pointed out, Meghan put the focus on Harry.

“It’s so interesting that Meghan has decided to adopt a pose that seems to honour [sic] Harry here on a night where she was the star,” the body language expert said. “Her upward gaze of what looks like adoration would be flattering and suggest he is her hero rather than the other way round.”

Additionally, James noted how Meghan’s “closed together” feet made her appear “a little more submissive.”

“Meanwhile Harry’s direct eye stare to the camera and his asymmetric, lop-sided smile suggests that, as well as being proud of his wife, he’s also loving her flattering attention here.”

As for Meghan’s solo shots, she displayed a “contrast of messages” in front of cameras, according to James. Her “open, symmetric smile and facial expression” hinted at “straightforward pride, honour [sic] and happiness to be speaking and accepting her award.”

Additionally, Meghan’s “relaxed” shoulders and “‘upturned V’ gap’ of her arms at her sides reflected “authentic confidence.” Whereas her “finger-touch hand clasp” suggested a “more unassuming partial-barrier,” suggesting “wanting to look humbled by the award rather than overly proud.”

Meghan’s honor came after she skipped her father-in-law King Charles III’s coronation. She remained in Montecito, California, with Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 1, while Harry attended the May 6 ceremony.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.