Find out what a veteran journalist recalls about the day the Duchess of Sussex's royal protection officers decided to tell spectators what to do at a public event.

Once upon a time, before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties, the duchess made headlines when she had her royal protection officers try and control what spectators could and could not do during a match at Wimbledon.

Royal watchers may recall the incident in 2019 when fans were ordered not to take any pictures in Meghan’s direction. Well so does journalist Sally Jones because she was there and remembered what she said to a protection officer for Harry’s wife after he gave her those orders.

Meghan Markle attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Reporter says that kind of ‘control freakery’ was a violation of royal practice

The story of what happened that day resurfaces every year when the Wimbledon Tennis Championships are underway. And Jones wrote about how it was wrong then for Meghan’s protection officers to stop anyone from taking photos.

The longtime British journalist and media consultant was there to watch the same match Meghan was of Serena Williams facing Kaja Juvan when she was warned by one of the duchess’s protection officers not to take photos of the Suits star. Jones was told this even though her camera was pointed toward the court at Williams and she didn’t even know Meghan was there.

In a column for The Daily Telegraph about her experience, Jones wrote: “This puzzlingly random control freakery is in direct contravention of royal practice. Most of the queen’s extended family appearing in public, whether in a public or private capacity, are generally neither surprised nor affronted to be surveyed or photographed by a predominantly sympathetic public, delighted at a chance encounter with even lesser royal lights.

Meghan Markle watches Serena Williams play Kaja Juvan during their women’s singles second round match at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

“As a journalist, I have covered scores of ‘royal rotas’ over the years, from the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana and Prince Edward’s first appearance as a Cambridge undergraduate on an archaeological dig at the Roman city of Wroxeter to his own wedding at Windsor Castle. I have often witnessed the sheer joy created among ordinary citizens by proximity to royalty.”

She recalled what she said to the duchess’ security detail and how he reacted

Several publications noted that the request seemed inappropriate as well considering the Duchess of Sussex was not watching the match in a “private compacity” as there were 12,000 other people in attendance.

Jones also discussed what the officer was likely feeling about the directions he was being given and let him know what she thought of what he was asking.

Meghan Markle at the Wimbledon Championships watching Serena Williams’ match | Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

“I think this royal protection officer was quite embarrassed. He appeared a bit mystified as to why he was being asked to make such a request. I told him it was bonkers and that even if I had been trying to snap the duchess I’d have got a blurry picture of her right ear. Apart from anything else, there were hundreds of people clicking away.”

Jones added that she then pointed out to him all the TV cameras facing Meghan: “I said to him ‘Have you thought about having a word with any of those television cameras?’ He looked a little uncomfortable.”