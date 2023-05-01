People Meghan Markle Ghosted Other Than Her Family After She Met Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was thrust into the global spotlight when she and Prince Harry became an item. And in the leadup to her royal wedding, some of her family members gained worldwide recognition as well.

Royal watchers then witnessed the Markle family drama play out for all to see and today Harry’s wife is estranged from her father and half-siblings. They claim that Meghan “ghosted” them. But they’re not the only people she cut off. Here’s who else said they too were ghosted by Duchess of Sussex after she met the prince.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for a photo after announcing their engagement | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne

Someone who was close to Meghan before she went on a date with the prince was Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne. She was her agent but also one of her closest confidants and one of the first people Meghan spoke to about starting a relationship with Harry.

Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne revealed that the now-duchess cut all ties with her after she tried to warn her that life would change when she and Harry got serious.

Nelthorpe-Cowne told the Daily Mail: “One day we were having lunch on the Strand in London and it was obvious it was getting very serious with Harry. I said, ‘This is serious. This is the end of your normal life, the end of privacy–everything.’ But she just held up her hand and said, ‘Save it. I don’t want to hear any negativity. This is a happy time for us.’”

Meghan stopped working with Nelthorpe-Cowne a week before her engagement to Prince Harry and they haven’t spoken since.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Talk show host Piers Morgan

Meghan’s longtime critic Piers Morgan also said that he was ghosted by the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Morgan, in 2016 he decided to follow the actor on Twitter and after that, she sent him a direct message thanking him for doing so. The talk show host explained that they began corresponding often and Meghan told him when she was going to be in London so they met up.

Morgan invited her to his local pub and the two chatted for hours over beer and dirty martinis. When the night was over Morgan recalled Meghan telling him she “had a great time. Love to see you again” before getting into a cab.

The Suits star started seeing Harry shortly after that and Morgan never heard from her again. He admitted to The Late Late Show’s host Ryan Tubridy that Meghan “ghosted” him and he doesn’t “like people that behave like that” because “it’s kind of rude.”

Friend Lizzie Cundy

British TV personality and commentator Lizzie Cundy became friends with Meghan three years before she met Harry. Cundy remembered that they were seated next to each other at a charity event and although she had never watched Suits and didn’t know who Meghan was at the time, they ended up having a good conversation. Cundy said that Meghan was talking about dating an English man.

“We both had had breakups and a bit of a past, and she was asking lots of questions about mine,” Cundy remembered, and added that Meghan was saying “wanted kids and she wouldn’t mind an English guy.”

Lizzie told The Sun’s Fabulous Digital that when she heard Meghan was seeing the prince in 2016, she immediately texted her pal saying: “What a catch!”

Meghan responded in agreement, writing: “Yeah I know!”

However, their friendship didn’t last once Meghan and Harry got engaged. Lizzie claimed that she ghosted her “once the ring was on the finger. I soon realized she was off Twitter and that her number wasn’t working. And that was it.”

(L): Meghan Markle watching a tennis match at Wimbledon | Karwai Tang/WireImage, (R): Lizzie Cundy poses for a photo at an event in London | David M. Benett/Getty Images

TV presenter Nick Ede

Like Cundy another one of Meghan’s former associates, Nike Ede, said the Suits star wanted to date an English guy.

“(Meghan) was really good fun. It was obvious that she wanted to find a man and she wanted an English man, definitely,” the television presenter and royal expert recalled.

Ede and Meghan became friends in 2013. He told Express: “I do a lot of work with lots of Hollywood stars, and I was working with Eva Longoria doing all her charity work. So I asked Megan to host the Global Gift Gala, which is a big charity event that we do … We had a really nice, fun, good relationship and were friends for a few years before she had to cull everybody.”

Ede’s friendship with Meghan also ended once she and Harry got together.