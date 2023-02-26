Which of the Beatles’ Children Has the Highest Net Worth?

Each member of The Beatles amassed an incredible amount of wealth in their lifetimes, and their children also have more than a few dollars to their names. Being the children of the Beatles has provided them with a significant amount of wealth, but each has also set out on their own career path. Here are the Beatles children with the highest net worths.

5. James McCartney and Zak Starkey

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey and Paul McCartney’s son James McCartney both have a net worth of around $20 million.

Starkey, like his father, works as a drummer. He began playing as a child and has drummed professionally since the 1980s. He has worked with The Spencer Davies Group, Oasis, The Who, and his father’s All-Starr Band.

Like Starkey, James McCartney followed in his father’s footsteps. He started his career in music by drumming and playing guitar on some of McCartney’s early albums. Since then, he has released five solo albums, each helping to further pad his wallet.

4. Julian Lennon

Julian Lennon is John Lennon’s eldest child, and he began his own music career in 1984. He has had a number of albums, including his successful debut, Valotte, and he has also worked as a film producer, photographer, and author.

He was initially excluded from Lennon’s will. Lennon left him a trust to share with his half-brother, Sean Lennon, but Julian did not receive anything else. After a lengthy legal battle with Yoko Ono, he received a settlement of $20 million. This greatly impacted his net worth, which is now an estimated $50 million.

3. Stella McCartney

McCartney’s daughter Stella is the only Beatles child on this list who is not a musician. She is a successful fashion designer, beginning her career as a teenage intern with Christian Lacroix and now running her own fashion house. She has dozens of freestanding stores and has also collaborated with brands such as Adidas. Notably, Stella also designed Megan Markle’s wedding dress.

Stella has made a name for herself in a more significant way than any of the other Beatles children. Her success in the fashion industry has lifted her net worth to approximately $75 million.

2. Sean Lennon

Lennon’s younger son, Sean, is a musician like his father, mother, and half-brother. He worked with Ono on her solo albums after Lennon’s death and released his debut album in 1998. Sean has also worked as a session musician and composer for film scores, but he admitted that much of his wealth comes from The Beatles.

All of the Beatles children receive money from their parents’ legacies, but Sean’s net worth is significantly higher than many of the others. He reportedly has a net worth of $200 million.

1. Dhani Harrison

The wealthiest of the Beatles’ children is Dhani Harrison, George Harrison’s only child. He got his start in the music industry while working on his father’s final album, Brainwashed. Since then, he has played in a band, collaborated with many famous musicians, and scored films.

20 years ago I finished what was, to this day, the most difficult project I’ve ever worked on; to finish my Dad’s last album without him. There’s no way in the world that had I waited, even a year, to do this, I could’ve gotten through it. pic.twitter.com/M7eee60Bad — Dhani Harrison (@DhaniHarrison) November 18, 2022

Much of the reason his net worth is so high is that Harrison evenly split his estate between Dhani and his mother, Olivia. This left Dhani with a net worth of roughly $275 million.