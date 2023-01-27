Before ‘The Office’ John Krasinski Got Fired 9 Times From the Same Job

John Krasinski currently stars as the lead in Jack Ryan. The famous actor and director rose in popularity following his role in The Office. He eventually got the part of Jim after a rocky audition process, and he left his side job.

Before The Office aired, Krasinski was waiting tables. However, he would only work for short periods each time he was at a restaurant. The actor revealed that the managers fired him nine times.

John Krasinski’s career after ‘The Office’

Krasinski starred in The Office for many years, and he continued to find success after the series ended. He made minor appearances in a few shows and acted in films like 13 Hours.

In 2018, Krasinski wrote, directed, and starred in A Quiet Place. The follow-up, A Quiet Place Part II came out in 2020. His character only appears in a flashback, but Krasinski still wrote and directed the sequel. When he is not directing movies, he is starring in projects like Jack Ryan.

The action thriller released its third season in December 2022 and will return for a fourth and final season sometime this year.

The actor got fired multiple times from waiting tables

Many celebrities worked at various jobs before they became famous. In Krasinski’s case, he was an employee at a restaurant before he became a full-time actor. However, he wasn’t very good at this early job.

According to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Krasinski considered The Office as his version of film school. He got to learn a lot about production. However, he worked as a professional waiter before getting cast. He went back to serving people at a restaurant after getting onto the show.

“After the pilot, I went, ‘This show’s not going anywhere.’ So, I went back to waiting tables,” Krasinski explained. Stephen Colbert asked what kind of restaurant. “Many. I got fired from nine.”

A boss from one of the establishments threatened to fire Krasinski if he left to attend an audition. Of course, Krasinski walked out anyway but failed to get the role. However, the reasons why he got fired the other eight times are unknown.

Could John Krasinski return to the MCU?

After his Doctor Strange 2 cameo as Reed Richards, John Krasinski addresses if there are plans for him to return in #FantasticFour or another MCU project



"There aren’t any discussions at all… to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill." https://t.co/uIzpoQISEe pic.twitter.com/Nd7fP5jTEP — Screen Rant (@screenrant) December 13, 2022

Fans of Krasinski got to see him in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He portrayed Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic. The actor was in the movie for only a few minutes and played a variant that died, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about his future with Marvel.

Fans have theorized that the character of Reed Richards in the main universe may still be alive, potentially paving the way for future appearances by Krasinski in a reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise.