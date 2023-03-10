‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 3 Recap — Plus, All the Songs Featured in ‘Compromise’

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 3’s “Compromise.”

Peacock’s Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 3 picks up with Carlton feeling pressured to lead the students in a protest for the firing of Mrs. Hughes after the teacher broke school rules by giving Ashley unapproved reading material and assignments. Additionally, Hilary continues to have difficulty working with Ivy as she attempts to secure a partnership for their influencer house.

‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 3 soundtrack

Vodka Gravas – “We Winnin’” featuring Wordsworth

Intro song that plays as Will talks to his teammate

Kateel – “Different Problems”

The song that plays as Will talks to Lisa

4VR – “Guilty”

The song that plays after Carlton talks to his teacher

Jass – “Grow”

The song that plays as Yazmin and Carlton nearly kiss

Ivy States and Janaé E. – “Money Money”

The song that plays as Hilary gives a tour of the house to the marketing executive for partnership

Sampa the Great – “Time’s Up” featuring Krown

The song that plays as the students walk out for the protest

The songs are available on YouTube and Spotify.

Carlton and Will lead the students in a protest for Mrs. Hughes

After getting warned about the protest, Carlton brought up his concerns to his cousin Will who encouraged him to do it anyway, claiming it would prove him a leader.

Therefore, he agreed to go through with it but felt more pressure when Yazmin told him to give the speech. Once the school learned about the planned demonstration, they threatened to suspend anyone who participated, successfully convincing many of them to back out.

As a result, Yazmin and Carlton talked to the head of the school, who claimed they would re-evaluate the curriculum and look into the firing of Mrs. Hughes if the students didn’t chant or hold signs.

Although Carlton agreed as the leader of the protest, Will wasn’t satisfied as he felt silenced by the school. As a result, he and Yamin convinced Carlton to follow through with the demonstration anyway.

Carlton has a panic attack; Hilary attempts to land a brand deal for the house

When school officials get involved, Carlton has a panic attack when pressured to give a speech, leading Will to take charge. He stole back a banner from an administrator, hung it on a building, and initiated a “Black teachers matter” chant.

The episode also included Aunt Viv hiring Lisa, whose budding fling with Black Student Union (BSU) member Drew appears to make Will jealous as her assistant, and Hilary butting heads with Ivy again.

The influencer wants to secure a partnership for the house, but Ivy wants her namesake beverage to remain the official drink. Regardless, Hilary went behind her back and confirmed the collaboration.

Finally, Uncle Phil asks Geoffrey to look into a partner from the firm as he has an uneasy feeling about the lawyer. Before the conversation, the house manager attempted to get into a private folder on the patriarch’s laptop, but it appeared Uncle Phil had changed the password. Bel-Air airs Thursdays on Peacock.