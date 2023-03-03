‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and All the Songs Featured in ‘Speaking Truth’

Peacock’s Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 2 picks up with Will attempting to impress recruiter Doc and Carlton trying to manage his anxiety. Additionally, a favorite teacher gets fired, inspiring a movement.

Songs featured in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 2

Fortuno – “Relapse”

The song plays when Uncle Phil comes into Will’s room after he lost the basketball game

Last Verse – “Semper”

The song is playing as Carlton and Will arrive at the school

Tupac – “Can U Get Away”

The song Jazz is dancing to and singing when Hilary surprises him with lunch and asks to borrow his car

YG – “Scared Money”

The song plays when Carlton and Will sneak out and go to the club with Jazz

Inka Delli – “Bank”

This is the song Jackie and Will dance to before he checks on Carlton

No #BelAirPeacock spoilers, but y'all know how Twitter works. Season 2 is here and we're ready to talk about it! ?️ sound off in the mentions. pic.twitter.com/7aoW1uu6VW — Bel-Air on Peacock (@BelAirPeacock) February 23, 2023

Iain Harper – “Look Alive”

The song that plays while Will and Doc talk at the club

Julian Roy – “Trouble”

The song that plays when Hilary tells Jazz they should tell her parents about their relationship

Armani White – “Billie Eilish”

The song that plays when Will takes over the basketball game instead of following the plan

The songs are available on Spotify and YouTube.

Doc invites Will to join his AAU basketball team

“Speaking Truth” starts with Will losing a basketball game in front of Doc after following the coach’s plan to let Kurt take the winning shot. As the recruiter is unimpressed, Will tries to rally the team at practice. However, Kurt didn’t like his approach, leading Will to walk away.

The teenager got into contact with Jackie, who he met at the courts when trying to impress Doc, and they linked a club. Will found out Doc is her uncle, and the two privately spoke where the recruiter encouraged him to join AAU, or Amateur Athletic Union, basketball. At the next game, the Philadelphia native ignored his coach and took over the game, scoring the winning shot and impressing Doc. Uncle Phil noticed the two talking and intercepted communications, asking to be involved.

Carlton suggests BSU rally to save Mrs. Hughes’s job

Carlton asks his parents to talk to his doctor about lowering his dosage of anxiety medication, as he feels it’s begun breeding more anxiety. Things continue to pile on the teenager as he might try to become the first Black student to win the Founders Award and suggest BSU rally behind Mrs. Hughes.

Having these conversations about anxiety and medication are so important. I'm not sure how I feel about Carlton's parents discussing his treatment plan without him, but we'll see how it goes. #BelAirPeacock pic.twitter.com/EtALFSD7Xa — April (@ReignOfApril) March 3, 2023

Their middle school instructor, and a teacher who inspired Ashley, got fired for recommending books outside of the curriculum, and he wanted to save her job. However, he got nervous when a teacher reminded him about his reputation.

Hilary goes public with Jazz

After finally convincing a relentless Jazz to let her drive his car, Hilary allowed Ivy to operate it.

I can't wait to use this in my next argument. ? Baby… I am an INFLUENCER, okay? #BelAirPeacock pic.twitter.com/a71XCRlnnH — Bel-Air on Peacock (@BelAirPeacock) March 3, 2023

Jazz caught her, upsetting him, and the two had a conversation that ended with her admitting that she didn’t want to go public with him yet. However, after thinking about it, the influencer introduced him to her shocked parents.

Geoffrey finally returns to the Banks mansion

Finally, Geoffrey and Phil meet up to have their long-awaited conversation. Phil admitted he crossed the line, and the two addressed the son Geoffrey seemingly had to abandon, Frederick. The patriarch acknowledged how his words might have triggered his friend and asked him to come home.

Loving Carlton and Will's friendship tonight. They've come such a long way, and it's beautiful to see. #BelAirPeacock pic.twitter.com/KOQ32aYkOw — Bel-Air on Peacock (@BelAirPeacock) March 3, 2023

Geoffrey agreed by offering Phil a cigar to smoke alongside him. Upset with her interview, Viv wants to meet with Reid, but he’s ignored her. When the gallery owner canceled a meeting with her at the last second, Viv left the message that she was no longer working with him with his assistant.