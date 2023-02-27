‘Bel-Air’: 3 Storylines to Watch out for in Season 2

Peacock drama Bel-Air is back and picks up a few weeks after the season 1 finale ended. Here are three storylines previewed in the premiere episode to watch out for in season 2.

‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 likely revolves around Will following the streets or his family

Bel-Air Season 2 picked up a couple of weeks after Will stormed out of the Banks’ mansion once he discovered they lied to him.

It’s revealed that he’s moved in with Jazz and returned to playing street basketball for cash. However, when Uncle Phil apologizes, Will agrees to return home.

Before coming home, he wanted to prove he could make it independently and contacted recruiter Doc to get him into a Division 1 school with a basketball scholarship. After initially rejecting the high schooler, Doc later reached out with interest.

The first storyline to watch out for revolves around the shady recruiter. It’s clear he doesn’t have Will’s best interests at heart, as another player pointed out the Philadelphia’s native connections to the rich Banks family before he gave the teenager another chance. As Will looks up to Doc and believes he can help him go professional, he must choose between following the streets or his family.

How will Geoffrey return to the Banks?

Another storyline to look out for in Bel-Air Season 2 revolves around Geoffrey’s return to the Banks.

Uncle Phil fired his longtime house manager last season when he went behind his back to reveal the identity of Will’s father to the teenager.

During the premiere, Will contacted him for advice, and the house manager encouraged him to leave the streets behind and return home. After making him aware of Will’s whereabouts, he took his own advice and met with Uncle Phil and apologized for overstepping his boundaries.

While it’s clear Aunt Viv is ready to welcome Geoffrey back, her husband isn’t on the same page. The house manager will likely return to the mansion but how? Uncle Phil’s subsequent conversation with Will at Ashley’s birthday party, where the patriarch apologized to his nephew for lying, proves he’s more willing to put his ego behind him. One thing that might force them back together is Carlton.

Carlton continues to struggle with anxiety

Last season, it was revealed that Carlton struggled with anxiety, presumably brought on by his desperation to fit into Bel-Air. Additionally, he developed an addiction to Xanax. The lacrosse player seems to have kicked the habit and moved on by creating a closer relationship with Will.

However, previews for the upcoming season show Carlton slipping back into the hole. Presumably in support of Ashley’s English teacher, Mrs. Hughes, the students organize a protest.

Carlton wants to join, but another faculty member reminds him that his “reputation is on the line.” Caught between wanting to stand up for his beliefs and keeping the Banks’ name clean, Carlton likely spirals.

A preview shows him telling his parents that his anxiety medication gives him more anxiety, and another depicts him meeting with a student who gives him LSD. Subsequent scenes show him partying on the psychedelic. It’s possible that Geoffrey finds Carlton and brings him home, similar to Ashley last season. Bel-Air airs Thursdays on Peacock.