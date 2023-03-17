‘Below Deck’ Guest Spilled That Ben and Leigh-Ann Dated After The Season Ended?

Does Below Deck deckhand Ben Willoughby end up with deck stew Camille Lamb or new stew Leigh-Ann Smith?

Willoughby and Lamb had a steamy boatmance before she was fired. But Smith’s arrival revealed that Willoughby and Smith had been sexting for a while prior to the Below Deck season. Below Deck finale previews tease that Willoughby and Lamb’s romance hits shaky ground. But now, charter guest John Trossey may have spilled that Willoughby and Smith were together after the season ended.

Did a ‘Below Deck’ guest spill that Ben and Leigh-Ann were together after the show?

Trossey, who was part of the beauty queen group, talked about how he bonded and became friends with Willoughby. “Ben … Ben’s my boo,” he said on the Above Deck podcast.

Leigh-Ann Smith and Ben Willoughby | Laurent Bassett/Bravo

“I’m so glad that we didn’t have to get off the boat for the Olympic Games because that’s when Ben and I became partners,” he said. “We put our brains together, we were like going back and forth that we were just like, ‘Oh yeah, let’s do this!’ We bonded so much. And we were together, it was like eight hours. It was like we were partners all day long.”

“Ever since then, we continue talking and like hanging out,” Trossey said. “Him and Leigh-Ann came to Orlando actually in May last year, and we all went out to dinner together. That was the first time I’d met Leigh-Ann. He goes, ‘Oh, yeah, she came on right after you guys got off.’ It’s so funny being a guest and then finding out later what happens behind the scenes and watching it all.

Are Ben and Leigh-Ann teasing a ‘Below Deck’ romance?

Willoughby and Smith also seemed to tease that they were together at some point. “Team Ben & Leigh-Ann,” Smith posted on Instagram along with photos of Smith and Willoughby looking cozy. But someone noticed that Willoughby wasn’t following Smith and that she had only recently started following him.

He too posted photos of the couple. But when some fans groused about the image, especially because he and Lamb had a boatmance, Willoughby pushed back against comments. “It’s just a photo guys!” he wrote.

Someone commented, “Omg no I love u and Camille.” Willoughby replied, “Me too” along with a heart emoji.

Ben and Camille hit a rough patch on ‘Below Deck’

Below Deck Season 10 finale previews tease that Willougby and Smith do end up hooking up. A Below Deck clip also shows that Willoughby and Lamb aren’t exactly on the same page during a text exchange. “I get a message from Camille, my heart sinks,” Willougby said in a confessional.

“What’s going to happen when I head back to Australia?” he recalled asking Lamb. “Are we gonna stop texting? And she just says to me, ‘I don’t really have the mental capacity for that conversation right now.’ I’m thinking what does that kind of mean? We’re supposed to head over to the Dominican Republic in three days. And I don’t know where we are right now [sighs].”

Willoughby later talks to deckhand Katie Glaser about his concerns with Lamb. “I was speaking to Camille, and she’s like so you get the best out of me because I don’t text people,” he recounted.

He added, “I can see it now, pick up these red flags earlier on because I’ve had a couple of heartbreaks before.”

“There’s something in the back of my mind that’s not OK with what Camille said,” he said in a confessional. “And having my heart broken three times before that to me is a bit of a red flag. I’m kinda holding myself out for nothing.”

The Below Deck Season 10 finale is on Monday, March 20 at 8 pm ET on Bravo.