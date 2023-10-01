Captain Jason Chambers from 'Below Deck Down Under' said Tumi Mhlongo will be in the 'hot seat' on 'Below Deck Med.'

Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under is eager to see how Tumi Mhlongo embraces her new role of chief stew on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Mhlongo was a second stew on Below Deck Down Under Season 1 and quickly became chief stew Aesha Scott’s right-hand person. Despite being relatively new to yachting at the time, Mhlongo was a natural leader and created gorgeous tablescapes.

Tumi Mhlongo | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Even though Mhlongo was a valued crew member, Chambers said transitioning from second to chief stew is not always an easy process.

“The season starts now, doesn’t it? I’ll have to catch up and see how she goes,” Chambers told Showbiz Cheat Sheet during an interview about Invisalign.

“I’m interested to see,” he added. “It’s a big move up to be a chief stewardess and have that responsibility. And especially on a TV show, she handled herself very well in season one. But to change your whole persona, to become a manager can put you right in the hot seat. So interesting to see how she goes,” he added.

Captain Jason says Tumi Mhlongo works well under pressure … but wants to see her as chief

Mhlongo always tried to keep a calm and steady work ethic during Down Under Season 1. And while Chambers agreed that she works well under pressure, the chief stew job is an entirely different challenge.

“She works well under pressure,” he said. But added when Mhlongo worked for him, she wasn’t in charge. “But it’s always good when you’re not in charge,” he said. “When you are in charge and the responsibility comes and ownership comes, things can just be on a different level.”

Temporary Below Deck Med chief stew Natalya Scudder gave Showbiz Cheat Sheet a preview of how she and Mhlongo get along this season, especially after Scudder steps back down to second stew. Scudder was excited to work with Mhlongo because she watched her on Down Under.

“Can’t give away too much, but yeah, it’s we definitely have a lot of moments and there is a lot of times during the seasons we have ups and downs,” she recalled. “But it’s definitely some of the most drama I’ve ever had, more than what I had with Tash.” Scudder had her own drama with Below Deck Med Season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb – but said what she experienced with Mhlongo was next level.

‘Below Deck Med’ has another crossover crew member

Also crossing over from Down Under to Med is deckhand Luka Brunton. Brunton teased to the Below Deck Down Under Season 2 crew that he planned to head to the Med for another charter season. So it was not a huge surprise to see him joining Captain Sandy Yawn’s crew.

Chambers said Brunton is a strong crew member. “Luka is great. He’s in Bali, so we played paddleball the other day. He’s a busy man doing his thing. Yeah, he’s a go-getter.”

When the first bosun didn’t work out, Yawn appointed Brunton as provisional bosun. She explained in a confessional that because Chambers recommended Brunton, she felt more comfortable temporarily moving him into that position.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 airs Monday on Bravo.