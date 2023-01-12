Below Deck’s Hannah Ferrier Says ‘Below Deck Adventure’ Interior Leans on Deck Team Too Much

Is the Below Deck Adventure deck team slacking when it comes to helping the interior or is chief stew Faye Clarke asking for a little too much?

Former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Hannah Ferrier said the constant need for help in the interior was a little much. And that when she worked on a Below Deck superyacht, she’d only ask for deck team help a few times during the season – and not every night.

Hannah says the deck team wasn’t an ‘extension’ of the interior on ‘Below Deck Med’

Clarke told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the deck team frustrated her the most this season – and now Below Deck Adventure viewers know why. She’s been left high and dry on a few excursions and was seen scrambling during dinner service.

Hannah Ferrier | Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

But Ferrier said the interior should not lean on the deck team during charter. “The deck is there to help when they can. They aren’t extensions of the interior. In a season we would normally get the boys to help out 4-5 times as opposed to every single night,” she recently tweeted.

But Faye said ‘Below Deck Adventure’ was different

But Clarke told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the excursions, combined with the type of work the deck team did in Norway differed from being on a superyacht in another location like the Caribbean. “I knew we were going to have a challenging season ahead,” she said. “And things couldn’t always be by the book, shall we say.”

She added that the deck team frustrated her. “Honestly, it was extremely frustrating,” she said. “I’m not going to lie because it was Norway, because sometimes the weather was really bad. And not only that, the sun didn’t go down. So people were getting up and not going back to bed till like the next day.”

“I was working every hour under the sun and so was [stew] Kasie [Faddah]. So was [stew] Oriana [Schneps]. We were exhausted and we were doing excursions and stuff and taking the guests on excursions. So I would have loved a little bit more support, I suppose. But I don’t think the boys quite understood the demand that the interior had, and it was extremely frustrating.”

Of course, voicing her concerns during a tip meeting didn’t bode well for her. Bosun Lewis Lupton and even other yachties admitted in confessionals that she threw the deck team under the bus in front of Captain Kerry Titheradge.

How does Hannah Ferrier feel about ‘Below Deck Adventure’?

Ferrier hasn’t been shy about how she really feels about Below Deck Adventure. She isn’t vibing with the season, sharing on her podcast that she can tell this is Shed Media’s first time on the high seas. Below Deck, Below Deck Med, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under are produced by 51 Minds. Below Deck Adventure is the first iteration of the series to not come from 51 Minds.

“You can kind of see where the little slip-ups are at the start,” she said on her Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast during an interview with Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck.

In the same thread, she also tweeted, “How are you guys feeling about Below Deck Adventure? I’ve watched every episode and trying to get into it but can’t. It’s a different production company and they’ve just not got the formula right yet! What do you think?”

Viewers responded to her question with mixed reviews, with some people wondering if Below Deck Adventure will have a transformative second season like Below Deck Sailing Yacht.