Ben Affleck worked alongside Speed star Sandra Bullock for the first time in the 1999 romcom Forces of Nature. Bullock and Affleck got along well enough, but there were some quirks each of them had that the other couldn’t stand.

Ben Affleck once shared what annoyed him about Sandra Bullock

In a resurfaced interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bullock rattled off a few things that frustrated her about working with Affleck. The first trait that came to mind was Affleck’s lack of punctuality.

“Ben can never show up anywhere on time,” Bullock said. “When he’s with you he gives you so much attention you feel like a queen, so when he says ‘I’ll call you for dinner’ and you don’t hear from him, you feel like, ‘What did I do wrong?’”

But it helped that Bullock wasn’t the only person Affleck gave this kind of treatment to.

“Since he does it to everyone, you can’t take it personally,” she said.

“But then if you don’t call him back right away when he calls, he goes nuts, leaving messages like, ‘Why didn’t you call me back, I called you an hour ago, why don’t you call me back?’”

Meanwhile, the Batman V. Superman star had his own gripes about Bullock that he couldn’t stand.

“She never tells me anything,” he said. “I ask her questions about her life, and she’s like, ‘My one male friend said this.’ No one has a name. I ask her, who are you going to dinner with? ‘Just some friends, you don’t know them.’ And, of course, I do know them.”

However, when Bullock did engage in conversation with her co-star, she wouldn’t give the actor a moment of silence.

“She’s just WAA WAA in your ear all the time,” Affleck said. “She’d make a great wife…for a deaf man.”

Sandra Bullock felt Ben Affleck lied about having her cast in ‘Forces of Nature’

According to Bullock, Affleck was already assigned to Forces of Nature before she decided to take the role. The Blind Side actor was offered the feature several times, but repeatedly turned it down. It wasn’t until the film’s director personally asked her to look at the script that she considered the project. Bullock also had to meet with Affleck at the time about the project.

“I met with Ben, I guess Ben was checking me out to see if he really wanted to be in a film with me, too. So, sort of an audition process for the both of us,” she once told Bobbie Wygant.

But she was told one of the reasons she was even sought for the project was because Affleck personally recommended her.

“He was already assigned to this film. He had the script long before I did. He claims that he requested me..and I don’t believe it,” she said.

Sandra Bullock admired the way Ben Affleck handled the mayhem surrounding his career

Bullock felt she made a good decision working alongside Affleck. Not only did she enjoy the actor’s passion about his work, but she was impressed with the way he handled his celebrity.

“Ben is, he’s a little bit of a prima donna, but not in a bad way,” Bullock said. “He’s so good-natured, he has a really strong head on his shoulders, incredibly strong, and it’s very admirable. Because you saw the whole mayhem happening, he’s exhausted, he doesn’t have a lot of time to himself. But considering the damage that this kind of stuff does, he’s handled things very, very well.”

Admittedly, Bullock didn’t know Affleck before Forces of Nature. She only knew of him from projects like Chasing Amy and Good Will Hunting. So, she quipped she did a little research on Affleck before committing herself to a film with him.

“When we met, I just really didn’t know what to expect. But we have several mutual friends, so I asked around. I checked up on him. Did a little FBI run on him,” she added.