Bethenny Frankel may be an iconic Housewife, but some of her recent moves may have earned her an “asterisk,” as comedian and Bravoholic Michael Rapaport has pointed out.

During the writer and actor strikes, Frankel led the charge against the big studios for exploiting reality personalities. She criticized her former boss, Andy Cohen, and then invited the vilified Vanderpump Rules mistress, Rachel Leviss, to appear on her podcast.

Bethenny Frankel is now the ‘Lance Armstrong of Housewives,’ Michael Rapaport says

Leviss was on board with holding the networks and production accountable, but fans soon pointed out that Frankel was capitalizing on Leviss’s drama.

“I think that her reality reckoning is a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Rapaport said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I think that she wants her name and her face attached to it. I have been on record calling her the Michael Jordan of Housewives, but now she might be the Sammy Sosa of Housewives or the Barry Bonds of Housewives or the Lance Armstrong of Housewives.”

“And everything she’s done might need an asterisk next to it,” he added. “As great as she was on Bravo as a Housewife doesn’t mean she’s as good as a TikToker. It doesn’t mean she’s as good as an Instagrammer or a YouTuber. But we can never take away the joy she gave us on Bravo. Her best work has been done on Bravo. She created an empire. That’s all I can say; her TikToking is not as good as her Bravo work.”

Why didn’t Bethenny watch ‘Vanderpump’ first?

Rapaport criticized Frankel for not watching Vanderpump Rules before inviting Leviss to her podcast.

“Honestly, who is she to talk about problematic behavior from the great Andy Cohen and problematic questions?” he questioned. “First of all, it is a show, even though it’s a reality show. We do know that these are adults, and it is a show. There seems to be more behind it than her caring about it… I mean, she had Rachel, also known as Raquel, also known as ‘That Bambi-Eyed B Word,’ on her podcast, and she never saw an episode of Vanderpump. That’s like me coming on here, and you’re like, ‘What do you do for a living?’ Oh, I heard you’re a comedian-actor. I’d be like, ‘What the f***? Why am I here?’ So she’s a smart businesswoman. Nobody can say that she’s not smart.”

Michael Rapaport wants to see the big 4 from ‘RHONY’ on Bravo.

Frankel has likely destroyed any chance of returning to Bravo. But what about her former Real Housewives of New York City castmates?

“Oh, the show goes on. New York is… as much as I want to continue to see the big four, respectfully, the great Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and of course, Sonja Morgan on TV,” he said. “And we need to keep the four of them on Bravo somehow, some way.”

He added, “Shout out to Crappie Lake; the show goes on, and the Housewives go on. Some seasons are better than others, but the life of the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise will continue to grow and blossom. Sometimes the trees will be bigger, sometimes they’ll be smaller, but the show and the garden continue to sprout.”